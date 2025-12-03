Doctors Concerned Over Lack of Detail in Trump’s ‘Normal’ Cardiac and Abdominal Scan

The White House has released a memo from President Donald Trump’s physician declaring that recent advanced imaging tests of his heart and abdomen came back “perfectly normal.”

According to Navy Captain and White House doctor Sean Barbabella, the scans were done in October as part of a “comprehensive executive physical,” and were intended as a preventive measure because “men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.” CBS News reported that the physician added, “The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.”

In the memo, Barbabella wrote that the cardiovascular imaging “is perfectly normal” with no evidence of narrowed arteries or reduced blood flow, and the abdominal imaging likewise showed “all major organs appearing healthy and well-perfused,” with no acute or chronic concerns. The White House press secretary confirmed these findings in a briefing. He repeated that the purpose of the imaging was to spot any potential issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure long-term vitality and function.

But Drugs.com reports that not everyone sees it as a clean bill of health. Some medical experts argue the statement leaves too many key details unspecified. For instance, the memo describes “advanced imaging tests,” but does not clarify what type. It doesn’t specify whether MRI, CT scan, or another kind of scan was used.

Although it should also be pointed out that Trump himself did initially hint at the kind of imaging scans he underwent. He said, “[I]t was just an MRI,” When asked about what part of the body they tested, he said, “It wasn’t the brain, because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

One cardiologist, Ron Blankstein of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, noted that routine imaging isn’t generally recommended for people without symptoms. He suggested the language in the memo, specifically “no evidence of arterial narrowing limiting blood flow,” may imply a stress test, possibly involving imaging under medication to boost blood flow before imaging. Even a “normal” result, he said, doesn’t guarantee an absence of heart disease.

Likewise, Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine at Northwestern University, questioned whether the imaging is medically justified for someone without symptoms. In his own words, “There is nothing standard about an executive physical.” He warned that unnecessary imaging can lead to “false alarms,” triggering further tests or even unnecessary treatments.

Critics also point out the gaps in transparency. While the White House released the memo summary, it did not share the actual scan images or detailed findings. That makes it harder for independent medical professionals or the public to evaluate what was examined, and what might have been left out as People pointed out.

The timing of the scan, months after the president’s last full exam, has also drawn scrutiny. The scans had not been disclosed at the time of the October visit, raising questions about what prompted the additional imaging.

As of now, the memo remains the only public document. The White House says the exams were routine preventive care, while some medical experts remain wary, cautioning that the lack of detail and absence of publicly available images limit its value.