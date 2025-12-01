Picture of ‘Dozy Don’ Trump Falling Asleep While Dining Goes Viral, and Netizens Can’t Get Over It

Donald Trump and his attacks on Joe Biden don’t seem to be aging well. The 79-year-old had labeled the former President as “Sleepy Joe” in the past while questioning his ability to lead the nation. A recently surfaced picture of Trump appears to be backfiring on him, and netizens are here for it.

Trump had on several occasions challenged Biden’s presidency, referring to his age. Biden was often seen dozing off in the middle of official engagements, and Trump ruthlessly took jabs at his predecessor for the same.

Time hasn’t been kind to Trump because he has now found himself in the same position that he mocked Biden for. People have raised concerns about the President’s health time and time again. At 78 years old, he became the oldest person in U.S. history to be inaugurated as the President, and it’s starting to show.

This is Donald Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office yesterday. He called Biden “sleepy joe” but he is the one passing out in front of the entire country. Sleep Don. This man is not well. Via Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/1PWf4rphpY — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 7, 2025

Trump has repeatedly been caught dozing off in front of cameras, gotten names of people and places wrong, and thrown around numbers without data to back them up. He has also constantly appeared disoriented during speeches since getting reelected.

Theories about him showing early signs of dementia have been floating around the internet for months now. As if that wasn’t bad enough, a new photo that recently surfaced on the internet has solidified the theory that Trump’s age is finally taking a toll on him.

A photo that is being widely circulated online shows the President at his golf club. In the snap, he can be spotted at a table in the middle of a meal and appearing to fall asleep in the middle of the meal. His mouth is visibly agape in the picture while his eyelids droop as he sits upright in a chair.

I can hear the dementia from here — Antification ²²² (@Antification) November 30, 2025

“A listener passes along this photo of our President enjoying a meal at his golf club earlier today,” the caption accompanying the X post reads. Social media users flooded the comments section of the post to mock Trump for falling asleep in public.

“Does this look like a person who is capable of leading a country??” one questioned. “Just the picture of health, isn’t he?” another added sarcastically. Tim, is this really what you have been reduced to?” a third asked.

“Peak physical fitness,” one comment read. “Awake and alert,” another read. Several MAGA loyalists also stepped in to defend the President while arguing that the picture just caught him at a bad time.

“Almost like people who aren’t posing for a picture sometimes make unflattering faces,” one added. “What is your point?” another questioned. Interestingly, Trump dozing off in public has become such a common occurrence that the internet has previously dubbed him ‘Dozy Don.’