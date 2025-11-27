Critics Have a New Theory About Donald Trump’s Health – and It Actually Makes Sense

Donald Trump’s health has been raising concerns ever since his second term began. There have been many rumors that the president is going through a health decline. Those rumors have been solidified by Trump himself as he is often seen struggling to remember important things, even failing to recognize familiar faces.

On top of that, his bruised hands and swollen ankles also fueled questions about his overall health. Although the White House has repeatedly claimed that Trump is in “excellent” physical and cognitive health, many critics remain unconvinced.

More recently, there’s been a shift in speculations. Some observers now believe it is not Donald Trump’s health that is slowing him down, but rather that he has been told to do so. This new thought has surfaced after The New York Times published an article about his health and age over the past week.

Trump, the oldest man ever elected president, is showing more signs of age and fatigue. His official schedule starts later in the day and he has held 39% fewer public events than during the same period in his first term. @katierogers @dylfreed https://t.co/E4sjAssVIh — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 26, 2025

Many believe that there have been some subtle signs that indicate that the President often slows himself down a little because he has been advised to do so. Though Trump himself denies the claims, many think it might be because he is getting older. One of the first people who shed light on this new belief about his health was Nicholas. Known as News from Nic’s Kitchen, the famous TikTok creator brought the matter to people’s attention.

“So, more questions about Donald Trump‘s health have come up again today, folks. There’s been a report that has exposed Donald Trump’s reduced schedule,” Nicholas said at the beginning of his clip.

He continued, “So, The New York Times has done an investigation, and they found out that Donald Trump has cut almost 40% of events compared to his first term. Trump’s day usually starts at about 1 pm, and he’s usually finished and done by around 4 pm. He’s often seen to be nodding off, dozing off, that kind of thing. It’s been noted on television and the camera, as you might be aware. The source for this is The New York Times.”

Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office recently. Nobody can watch this and actually believe he’s fit to serve. He’s mentally and physically declining in front of us. pic.twitter.com/rFIFcm96MH — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 26, 2025

Many people agreed with his point; however, others have questioned the reason behind this behavior at all. “But he has time for golf,” wrote one user, while the other declared, “We need age and term limits.”

A third person seemed completely dumbfounded by Trump’s reported schedule. “What? Three hours work a day?” they questioned.

The POTUS himself was not quite happy with The New York Times article. On his Truth Social, he lashed out at the outlet, penning, “The creeps at the failing New York Times are at it again.”