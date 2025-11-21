Dozy Don — Trump’s Sleep Rant Backfires as the Newsom Revives His Own Nap Videos

Timing is everything in politics, and by that logic, Donald Trump might need a new alarm clock. In a routine White House media moment on November 18, the President drifted into a rant about sleep habits in the Oval Office. The topic that was supposed to be discussed was foreign affairs and leadership — but Trump instead sounded like a regular grandpa insisting he wasn’t sleeping, just resting his eyes.

A reporter asked Donald Trump how he manages his time. The reference was to his praise of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), whom he recently said “does not sleep much” because he’s working so hard.

“I don’t sleep much,” Trump added rather proudly. He then went into Joe Biden territory:

“We just had one [who] slept more than any president. He broke every record. He sleeps all the time, during the day, during the night, on the beach. The only guy [who] could fall asleep on the beach with the press watching.”

Donald may have intentionally forgotten that it is, in fact, he who is being memed for sleeping on camera!

This is Donald Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office yesterday. He called Biden “sleepy joe” but he is the one passing out in front of the entire country. Sleep Don. This man is not well. Via Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/1PWf4rphpY — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 7, 2025

And the internet remembers, to say the least. One X user responded: “He’s in the Oval Office, taking power naps between tantrums. The stable genius can’t even stay awake long enough to read a briefing.” Another wrote: “We have Dozy Dementia Don.”

Then California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a compilation of Trump snoozing at press conferences, at ceremonies, during policy talks, and even once during a round of applause. Um… we don’t know what else we can add to that, really.

If Joe Biden can be “Sleepy Joe,” critics now say Donald Trump is “Dozy Don.” After that, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki noted it was almost too ironic that Trump nodded off during a meeting about sleep loss, dementia, and obesity. “It’s a little too on the nose.”

But on a more considerate note: is Donald Trump projecting? Or just tired?

The Daily Beast reports that the nearly 80-year-old President is on “damage control” after being caught dozing. His staff has pushed the myth that he “never sleeps,” but we’ve all watched multiple videos that suggest otherwise. US presidents, like leaders in most countries, are overworked — but a regular president shouldn’t feel the need to insist they’re never tired.

So the more Donald Trump tries to mock Biden, the more the headlines boomerang back at him.