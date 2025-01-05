There are always discussions going on regarding Donald Trump’s political moves and decisions. However, there hasn’t been much spotlight on his biopic that was released last year. One of 2024’s most ignored cinematic gems was The Apprentice. The biopic is an amazing tale of the early career of President-elect Donald Trump. It focuses on the time during his rise as a real estate developer in New York City. Quite deservingly, the biopic has earned praise for its wonderful portrayal of the man who reshaped American politics over the last eight years.

The Apprentice is undoubtedly a must-watch underrated biopic on Donald Trump’s rise. The critics couldn’t help but notice the film’s understated brilliance. Jesse Cannon, producer of The New Abnormal podcast, praised the biopic as an exceptional piece of work. “Not only are the performances great but what it shows you about Trump’s personality is a lot of things that are understated a lot,” Cannon remarked. “I would literally go as far as to say it’s a masterwork. I think about it nearly every day, and it’s been months.”

In a long conversation on The New Abnormal, Steven Monacelli from the Texas Observer shared insights into his investigation of anonymous neo-Nazi accounts on X, the social media platform owned by Tesla CEO and Trump ally, Elon Musk. This segment brought about the intersection of Trump’s political influence and the consistently growing presence of far-right extremism online.

The episode also featured Paola Ramos, author of Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America, who talked about the Democratic Party’s post-election challenges.

The Apprentice (2024). A fantastic film that expertly shows how Trump utilised the methods of Roy Cohn and outshone his mentor. Both Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan give outstanding performances – like Cromwell and Henry VIII, the film shows how Cohn was instrumental to Trump’s pic.twitter.com/altTjZhlSv — Will Barber-Taylor (@WBarberTaylor) December 25, 2024

“To me, it feels like a party that’s in the midst of this very deep existential identity crisis,” Ramos explained. “It’s as if they’re still trying to hold onto this old guard while knowing that they have to change, but they’re trying to figure out who they are and going back to a version of them that is simply not the future.”

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump. Other cast members include: Jeremy Strong, Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan and others.

The film should be worth your time. It’s true that The Apprentice may not have received the recognition it deserves. But its powerful performances and great narrative make it a standout and worthy of watching for one of the most exceptional figures in modern politics.

Whether you are an admirer of Trump’s personality or have been an avid follower of American politics for years now, this movie should definitely find a place on your watchlist.