‘Was Pissed At Trump’: Melania Was Reportedly Mad At Donald Trump After Stormy Daniels Affair Allegations

It looks like Melania Trump did not want to let Donald Trump off the hook so easily after the whole Stormy Daniels fiasco was made public. The duo has been married for almost 20 years now and one can only think of the efforts this relationship would have taken. However, Melania was ready to throw Trump down the rabbit hole for his alleged actions.

Tensions in the Trump family were soaring high when Donald Trump’s affair allegations with Stormy Daniels first came to light in 2018. Reporter and writer Katie Rogers, in her book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, From Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, writes that the then-FLOTUS refused to join her husband on a trip abroad and went to Mar-a-Lago instead.

Rogers claims, “(FLOTUS press secretary Stephanie) Grisham, who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the first lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president,” and that she was “pissed at Trump” and took off to humiliate him. The book has more details like how Melania Trump wanted to furnish the residence in her early days in the White House but the President replaced some of the pieces. Another little detail mentioned in the book is that Melania likes to watch CNN whereas the president-elect likes to watch Fox News.



Why was Melania so angry with her husband? Well, that’s because of the claim made by Stormy Daniels. For those wondering who Daniels is, she is an adult star and director widely known and acknowledged in her industry. She has made her Hollywood debut also in movies like Knocked Up and The 40-year-old Virgin. While one would expect Daniels to come out against Trump at least partly because of contrary political views, the adult film star has declared herself to be Republican.

Daniels announced that the billionaire businessman offered her $130,000 in hush money to keep their sexual encounters where they belong – under the sheets. Daniels said that she first met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 where he approached her for a meal. After she denied the offer initially, her publicist insisted. Melania Trump was not present at the time as she had just given birth.

Just finished soundcheck at City Winery NYC! Show starts in a couple hours and I will be doing a live audience Q&A followed by photos/autographs! Still a few tickets left…selling out a show in NYC would definitely ruffle some (orange) feathers 😜 pic.twitter.com/KDkq4QbylY — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 21, 2024



The adult content creator said she met the President at an estate in Late Tahoe for dinner where Trump greeted him wearing silk pyjamas. When she returned from the washroom, he was wearing only a t-shirt and boxers. Fast forward, both of them had sexual intercourse with consent and she claims that she spanked the 45th POTUS with a magazine. She was grilled in her cross-examination and insisted that she was given the amount as hush money.

The trial and accusations were pretty public and it is only natural that Melania Trump, the wife of the accused, felt a certain way. She wanted Trump to feel first-hand embarrassment. It is safe to say that Barron Trump’s mother was taken aback by this revelation and was seeking some sort of revenge. Trump will take office in a matter of weeks from now and the media will be keeping a close eye on Melania’s behaviour as she becomes the First Lady again.