Donald Trump’s Marriage to Wife Melania is Only About ‘Business And Not Pleasure,’ Reports Suggest

Donald Trump and Melania Trump's relationship has been scrutinized quite often during their public appearances together. However, a report suggested that their marriage is equal to a 'business partnership.' Sources reveal that the former FLOTUS and POTUS are not connected emotionally and that their partnership is devoid of any 'pleasure' or romantic intimacy. Apparently, Melania's relationship with the former President is entirely based on creating an image of Trump having a happy and fulfilling married life to push his political ambitions.

An insider spilled to RadarOnline that, "Very simply put, Donald is with Melania because her presence could help him win the presidency again. She provides a living, breathing defense against claims he's a serial cheater and sexual predator. But sometimes life in Trump World is too much, even for her." However, it hasn't been clarified if their relationship has been like this since the beginning or if it has become so in the recent past.

Previously, reports also mention that the former model has agreed to appear with her husband for diplomatic meet-ups if he wins the election and becomes the President of the United States. According to Page Six, a source shared, "Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024." The source added, "Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history… She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around," while she's devoted to her son's college education marking her top-most priority.

According to The Blast, Melania also renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with her businessman-turned-politician husband. The agreement has been in favor of herself and their son Barron's future. "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement... Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," an insider shared. "She practically had her bags packed, but Donald made concessions and renegotiated their prenup for at least a third time to convince her to stay. Now, I'm hearing she gets a guaranteed $100 million payout even if the marriage ends in divorce," the report alleged.

Previously, the First Lady had trouble managing her privacy when her husband was undergoing indictments and trials. "Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny. She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it. She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime, anywhere. She leads her own life," insiders shared, as per People.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.