Major Red Flags in Donald Trump’s Parenting That Went Unnoticed For Years

President Donald Trump and his family have been in the spotlight long before he became the leader of the nation. Decades before entering politics, the POTUS’ relationships with his wives and kids were central to his legacy in tabloids.

The 79-year-old was a prominent businessman and real estate agent in New York long before his political career began. People originally knew him as the real estate mogul who amassed millions through his expertise.

After building his business reputation, Trump entered politics and was elected the president of the United States in 2017. He served the country until 2021 before returning to power to serve a second term in January 2025.

The President’s father, Fred Trump Sr., was a well-established figure in the industry and owned a company called Elizabeth Trump & Son, named after his mother and himself, which developed properties for middle-class white families in Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

While his father was known for his strict and radical ways of parenting, the President’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, served as an anchor for the family. With Fred’s demanding career and limited presence at home during his rise as a real estate mogul, the groundwork for a tumultuous father-son dynamic was laid very early on.

In his personal life, Donald Trump has been married three times: first to Ivana Trump, then to Marla Maples, and finally to Melania Trump. The MAGA leader five children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron. Eric Trump. He is also a grandfather to eleven kids.

While the President’s extended family seems to be cordial with each other, there has been plenty signs of internal cracks in their dynamics. His second-oldest son once stated that his father was often absent during his childhood.

In a 2006 interview with The New York Times, Eric shared that his brother Don Jr. took over the role of an elder guardian while his father was busy travelling for work. “In a way, he raised me,” Eric said, adding that while he loved and appreciated his father, Trump “worked 24 hours a day.”

As per Nicki Swift, Donald Trump Jr. told New York magazine that he once stopped speaking to his father for a full year after Trump’s affair with Marla Maples led to his divorce from Ivana.

However, today, Don Jr. and his father share a good relationship. Meanwhile, Marla Maples told PEOPLE Magazine in a throwback interview that she handled most of the parenting alone. “As far as time, it was just me,” she said.

Ivanka Trump, long perceived as Trump’s favorite child, have also sparked rumors of experiencing a growing distance from her father after the family’s entry into politics and growing popularity.

Trump grew up with radical values because of his father’s stern upbringing, but is an extrovert by nature who has always enjoyed being in the spotlight. Many critics have allegedly said that his narcissistic nature and need for constant admiration come from his father’s nature.

There have also been signs of strain in Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump. The First Lady once revealed to Parenting magazine that Trump never changed a single diaper when their son, Barron, was a baby.

The couple first met in September 1998 at a Fashion Week party in New York City. Trump had recently divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, and was officially single at the time.

The couple tied the knot on January 22, 2005, at the historic Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, followed by a lavish reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Despite their loving marriage, Melania wrote in her memoir that she does not share Trump’s rigid views on abortion and confirmed that political disagreements have been a significant part of their relationship. Her limited presence in the President’s 2024 campaign was also a point of public discussion.

Melania has also expressed disapproval of Trump’s public campaign events, including his loud stage performances and comments about trans athletes last year. Trump has mentioned that she told him such actions were “not presidential,” as per the outlet.

Former attorney Michael Cohen claimed on his podcast Political Beatdown that Trump also disliked Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, who is known to sport the ideal MAGA Barbie face marked by fuller lips, thick eyebrows and cakey makeup. POTUS reportedly wished Eric married someone else and not Lara.

