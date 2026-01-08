Donald and Melania Trump May Be Poles Apart, Yet Insiders Reveal the One Thing That Brings Them Together

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s relationship has been discussed ever since he won the 2016 presidential election. From the couple’s notable 24-year age gap to the First Lady remaining low-key in public, much has been said about the duo, including alleged divorce rumors that have surfaced at least a dozen times.

The couple first met in September 1998 at a Fashion Week party in New York City. Trump, a well-known real estate tycoon, had recently divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, and often visited these parties in the city. They had an instant connection, and Melania fell for his charm.

The couple tied the knot on January 22, 2005, at the historic Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, followed by a lavish reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. They had appeared regularly on New York society pages ever since; however, once Trump became president, Melania pulled back from her public appearances.

Even though Melania avoided campaign trails and the media, she made sure to appear for official events. Recently, the two appeared together at official events such as an executive order signing, the annual turkey pardon, the Congressional Ball, and White House Christmas celebrations.

PEOPLE reported, “Their interaction is minimal and mostly public,” according to a source, adding that they otherwise focus on separate activities. An insider shared that the couple did share a midnight kiss while celebrating New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago, but Trump looked uninterested and seemed tired.

“Melania was happy and enjoying the night while the president looked bored and tired, but was nice to the guests and wishing them well,” the source added.

Furthermore, the couple divides their time between multiple residences and maintains separate living quarters at the White House. Melania Trump is said to lead an independent life, joining her husband only when necessary.

While in Palm Beach, Melania Trump keeps a low profile but occasionally joins Trump for dinners. Reports indicate she prefers home-cooked meals and encourages her son Barron to do the same, while Trump enjoys cheeseburgers and Diet Coke. Despite their differences, the couple shares a common hobby; they both enjoy decorating living spaces.

A source says Trump sees himself as a designer, taking an active role in furnishing properties like Mar-a-Lago and his golf clubs. He visited Arc Stone & Tile, a retail marble store in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, to check out interior options over the holidays. Trump remains proud of his interior choices despite backlash for redecorating the Oval Office with gold accents that online users called “tacky.”

In September last year, the president announced the construction of a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom to be added to the East Wing before the end of his four-year tenure in 2029. The ballroom, currently under construction, will be nearly twice the size of the main White House structure, estimated at 55,000 square feet.

PEOPLE reported that Trump shopped for interiors near Mar-a-Lago, later announcing during a Hanukkah reception at the White House in December 2025 that a judge had cleared the project after legal challenges from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The association argued that work began without approvals. Although a judge declined a temporary halt, a hearing about this matter is scheduled for January. Consequently, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that construction funds come from Trump’s personal funds and private donations, not from foreign or taxpayer sources. Donors have not been disclosed.