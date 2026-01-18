Is Pam Bondi Planning to Resign? Report of Alleged Fallout With Donald Trump Fuels Rumors

Each day, something shocking ends up happening inside the Trump administration. The latest rumors suggest that the POTUS regrets ever picking Pam Bondi as his attorney general.

It is quite surprising, given how Donald Trump thoroughly backed her last year, when Bondi was facing backlash for not releasing the Epstein files.

On January 12, The Wall Street Journal published an article claiming that the President is growing unhappy with how Bondi’s Department of Justice is handling litigious matters.

In particular, he was not satisfied with the prosecution of former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The POTUS had lawyers file charges against both of them. However, in November 2025, a judge threw out the cases as it was filed by Lindsey Halligan, who was not properly appointed to file the charges, so ruled the court.

According to sources, Donald Trump is growing increasingly impatient with how Bondi is handling the case, in particular her inability to build a case at all.

WSJ reports that Trump now deems Pam Bondi “weak and ineffective enforcer of his agenda,” as she continues to fail prosecute his political rivals.

In addition, sources also claim that Trump might not be happy with how his attorney general handles the Epstein files controversy as well. According to the outlet, Trump is now reportedly seeking a replacement for Bondi.

After the Wall Street Journal article was published, speculations arose that Bondi might resign from the role of Attorney General soon. People on social media came up with their own theories regarding the matter.

“I figured he’d turn on either her, Hegseth, or Kash Patel before the one year mark,” wrote one. Another added, “Her time is up she’s proven she can’t do the job.” A third noted, “100% he’s just going to fire her and use as the scapegoat for all Epstein related accusations.”

Some netizens also had Bondi’s replacements in mind. “Matt Gaetz should have been the AG all along,” one wrote on Instagram. Another X (formerly Twitter) user noted that it should be Stephen Miller, the deputy White House chief who anyway wants to reform the Department of Justice.

While the WSJ article definitely added fuel to the fire, Donald Trump has previously made some remarks about Bondi that raised eyebrows. Before the reported fallout, the two were on good terms. In 2025, the POTUS made one of his usual blunders and exposed Bondi’s marriage.

“I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband,” said Trump, about her husband, John Wakefield. Addressing the White House, he said, “I hate being around him; he looks too good, and he’s been a tremendous factor with Pam, and just a beautiful relationship.”

Later that year, Trump once again joked, “I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful because that would be the end of my political career.