Delivery of Trump Mobile Phones is Delayed, Again!!!

MAGA’s loyal supporters have been excited about owning T1 cell phones from Trump Mobile. However, the company has not been able to deliver on its original timeline by the end of 2025. The phones were first announced in June 2025.

The devices were made available for preorder at $499, with customers required to place a $100 deposit on the official Trump Mobile website. The T1 cell phone comes in a gold color, similar to Donald Trump’s preferred White House aesthetic.

A company representative has now told USA Today that the T1 cell phones are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2026 and are currently undergoing regulatory testing. Additionally, the customer service department cited the federal government shutdown as a reason for the delays, stating that operations were paused when the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

After people paid $499 for the Trump Mobile phone, the phone is nowhere to be found after months of delay.

They've even scrubbed mentions of its "Made in the USA" promise.

These phones were announced with the promise of ensuring people aren’t paying too much for a premium service. However, the pushback from August to October last year appears to have backfired. Given the delays and failed promises, many may no longer be interested in owning Trump Mobile.

Netizens are also unconvinced by the authenticity of Trump Mobile. One X user commented, “Just another Trump grift. Just another Trump lie, like the Chinese-made, America’s holy Bible. Like the gold sneakers, the watches, the guitars, the NFT, the bitcoin, the pieces of his suit, my personal favorite.” Another wrote, “Just another Trump scam and fraud perpetrated on stupid people, you can’t be this dumb, but it sure does appear that many are.”

Remember the Trump T1 Gold Phone that was supposed to be manufactured in America that costs $499 well there's still no update on the delivery of it! The website has changed to say American Proud Design now & they're still taking deposits,but selling refurbished Samsung & IPhones!





One user questioned about the popular Trump sneakers, “Did anyone ever get their sneakers? You would think people would be showing them off.” Those who are waiting for their Trump Mobiles will have to wait a little longer to own their gold phones. They also offer a mobile service to those who own other brands’ phones. The service costs $47.45/ month, offering unlimited data, telehealth, and free international calling.

Many tech experts believe that the company may be finding it hard to build phones. The description of the phone was changed in a few weeks after the announcement, from design and built in the US to life in the US. The description implies two different things. California Gov. Gavin Newsom commented on the delay and posted, “Sounds like FRAUD! Investigation is coming???”