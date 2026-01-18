Pam Bondi Pink Dress Earns Her ‘Ugly Dress’ Title

Pam Bondi’s fashion style has been a hit or miss depending on what she’s wearing and where she’s headed. Sometimes she looks good in pantsuits and straight hair. Other times, she commits the horrendous fashion mistake of pairing a sweatshirt with a mini skirt. This time, netizens are critiquing her bubble gum pink dress that she wore to Mar-a-Lago.

She went to President Donald Trump‘s Mar-A-Lago resort with her long-term partner, John Wakefield. Both are smiling in the photo. Bondi is wearing a pink strapless dress with a gold belt detail around the waist. John is in a simple black tuxedo.

Here she is before the Maralago Makeover lol pic.twitter.com/PPw3n6qEQJ — Tiny Ripple (@HopeRipple2) January 14, 2026



Many people are comparing her dress to bathrobes and curtain fabric. Her dress is giving chewed-up bubble gum vibes, not working in her favor at all. One comment read, “On her fourth husband and her thousandth ugly dress.” Bondi may not be married to John yet, and if they tied the knot in private, then he’d be her third husband.

A user commented on the couple, “Was there a father/daughter dance?” Another one joked, “She definitely has no taste in clothes. Nope.” The third one chimed in with, “There must be an ugly clothing requirement for entrance into ML.” One user posted a photo of her face in the comments before her MAGA makeover. Maybe her wardrobe also needs a makeover.

Many people asked for the release of Epstein files since the DOJ released redacted documents. Apart from this, another critic compared her dress to be made from her grandma’s bathrobe. One more commented, “Seems she is dressing out of the party city decorations dept.”

Trump drops a post directed at Pam Bondi. He draws a red line in the sand. She allowed the limitations to run out on the January 6th Committee prosecutions. Enough already. Fire her! Justice must be served. NOW! pic.twitter.com/rXT87I2RYt — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) December 28, 2025

Apart from hiding Epstein documents and protecting p—, Bondi is also dealing with Trump being disappointed with her. According to reports, he is not impressed with her work. She failed to prosecute political adversaries.

Trump did pick her himself to be part of his cabinet, putting his faith in her. He also posted a lengthy message for Bondi on his Truth Social, which looked like a private conversation. On the other hand, he has publicly supported her. saying, “Pam is doing an excellent job.”