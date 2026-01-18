Trump Threatens to Sue JPMorgan Chase for Allegedly “Debanking” Him After Jan 6 Capitol Riots

President Donald Trump has threatened to sue JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for “incorrectly and inappropriately debanking” him after the January 6th Protest, a protest he says, “turned out to be correct for those doing the protesting.”

The POTUS took to his Truth Social handle on Saturday, denying reports that he offered former friend Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the job of Fed Chairman, which, according to him, was reported by “The Fake News Wall Street Journal.” He clarified that “No such offer was made there,” and was not “even thought of, either.”

“A front page Article in The Fake News Wall Street Journal states, without any verification, that I offered Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, the job of Fed Chairman,” Trump wrote.

“This statement is totally untrue, there was never such an offer and, in fact, I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest, a protest that turned out to be correct for those doing the protesting — The Election was RIGGED!” he added.

The President also criticised the newspaper for failing to reach out to him for comments before publishing the article. Trump said he would have denied the claim “quickly” had the outlet reached out and ended the discussion.

The 79-year-old further denied rumours that he also offered Dimon the job of Secretary of the Treasury, which, according to the president, “he would be very interested in.”

“Also, one was led to believe that I offered Jamie Dimon the job of Secretary of the Treasury, but that would be one that he would be very interested in. The problem is, I have Scott Bessent doing a fantastic job, A SUPERSTAR — Why would I give it to Jamie? No such offer was made there, or even thought of, either,” the US President added.

Dimon himself dismissed speculation about becoming Chairman of the Fed at a US Chamber of Commerce event on January 15. “Chairman of the Fed, I’d put in the absolutely, positively no chance, no way, no how, for any reason,” said Diamon. For running the Treasury, he said, “I would take the call.”

The POTUS made similar “debanking” claims against the bank in August last year. In an interview with CNBC, he alleged that JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America “discriminated against me very badly,” by asking him to close his longstanding accounts, which the POTUS believes is connected to the Capitol riot.

At the time, JPMorgan Chase said that it was facing legal proceedings, investigations and reviews connected to the Donald Trump administration campaign against “debanking.”

“We agree that no one’s account should ever be closed because of political or religious beliefs. We appreciated that this administration has moved to address political debanking and we support those efforts,” JPMorgan spokesperson Trish Wexler said in an emailed statement at the time, per Money Control.

Last week, Dimon candidly spoke about the Trump administration’s decision to launch a criminal investigation into the Fed and Jerome Powell, claiming that “Anything that chips away at that is probably not a great idea.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell just announced that the Trump administration has launched a criminal investigation into him because the central bank is operating independently “instead of following preferences of” Donald Trump.

Dimon said that it could lead to “reverse consequences,” potentially raising “inflation expectations and probably increase rates over time.” Trump made sure to clap back at his remarks, saying, “I think it’s fine what I am doing… We should have lower rates. Jamie Dimon probably wants higher rates. Maybe he makes more money that way.”