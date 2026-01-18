Trump Demanding $1 Billion for Permanent Seat on His New ‘Board of Peace?’ White House Issues Statement

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to invite US allies to join his Board of Peace, in exchange for an exorbitant permanent membership fee. According to reports, every nation needs to pay a whopping $1 billion to the organization for permanent membership.

The draft charter of the board, obtained by Bloomberg, reveals that while joining the group is free, member nations will be allowed to serve a three-year term unless they purchase permanent residency by paying $1 billion in cash funds.

The charter says, “Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.”

NEW: Donald Trump has told countries seeking a permanent seat on the new Board of Peace that they must pay at least $1 billion, with Trump serving as chair of the board overseeing the fund.

Member nations have another reason to worry: all this money will likely be controlled by the board chairman, who happens to be Trump himself. According to the charter, the US President is the first chairman of the group, and has almost an absolute authority over its functioning.

From deciding who can be invited to the board to kicking out nations at his will, Trump is the supremo until a two-thirds majority vetoes his decision. The President officially announced the board’s establishment on January 15, 2026.

The group is termed an “international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

The board’s first mission is to bring peace to Gaza and rebuild the territory after more than two years of war. However, Israel has already expressed its disapproval of the organization, citing that the terms of the Gaza plan were not discussed with the country.

Nevertheless, Trump only needs three member nations to make the board functional. He has already sent invitations to Argentina’s Javier Milei, Canada’s Mark Carney, and some European nations to become a part of the group.

However, no country has officially accepted the invitation so far. Instead, multiple countries are concerned about Trump’s efforts to build his own alternative to the United Nations. With immense control over the board, experts are worried that Trump will act as an authoritarian figure.

His influence on the group won’t go down anytime soon, as he also gets to choose his successor, who will become the next chairman. On January 17, the White House announced the eight members of the organization’s Executive Board.

These include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Bulgarian politician Nickolay Mladenov, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Former Prime Minister of the UK Tony Blair, political advisor Robert Gabriel Jr., World Bank President Ajay Banga, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan.

The White House’s Rapid Response has confirmed that a $1 billion fee will ensure permanent membership for nations in the Board of Peace.

The account wrote on X, “There is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace. This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.”