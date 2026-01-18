Rudy Giuliani Made a Fool of Himself at Mar-a-Lago NYE Bash — And the Internet Had a Field Day

Rudy Giuliani recently made news for yet another tech fail. The disbarred lawyer rang in 2026 at Mar-a-Lago, where he attended President Donald Trump’s New Year’s party. Giuliani was certainly excited for the occasion and wanted to share his excitement with his followers.

So, he decided to record a quick video offering a glimpse of the festive vibe at the New Year’s bash. But instead of party visuals, all he could capture was his own confused face.

Giuliani started recording the video with his iPhone’s front camera and announced, “What you’re seeing is me. What I’d like to do now is show you some of the very nice parts.”

OMG!!! While Zohran Mamdani begins to run NYC, broke and disgraced Rudy Giuliani can’t even run his own iPhone. He tried to film the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve 2026 party but accidentally flipped the camera on his own dazed face. This is what rock bottom looks like. pic.twitter.com/qK9wzroSzl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 1, 2026

However, he failed to flip the camera and accidentally kept recording himself. As he struggled to find the flip button, the camera captured his face up close, his eyes narrowed, and his mouth open in confusion.

After a long tussle with his phone, the former New York City mayor was able to switch to the back camera for a brief moment, but then too, he could only showcase his drink.

What made the matter worse was that the clip found its way to social media, and Giuliani ended up being ridiculed online. Sharing the video, one netizen commented, “OMG!!! While Zohran Mamdani begins to run NYC, broke and disgraced Rudy Giuliani can’t even run his own iPhone.”

They added, “He tried to film the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve 2026 party but accidentally flipped the camera on his own dazed face. This is what rock bottom looks like.”

Another person mocked him and wrote, “Rudy’s tech skills are about as sharp as his legal advice—accidentally starring in his own horror show. From 9/11 hero to 2026 zero. Pathetic, but poetic.”

One even opined that the video would make for a great SNL sketch and commented, “Doggone, the next live broadcast of SNL is set for January 17th… perhaps one of the late-night talk show hosts might want to address this hilarious episode of Rudy’s ‘iPhone incompetence’ in an upcoming monologue.”

However, the internet might need to cut Giuliani some slack as he is 81 years old. Expecting him to be technically sound might be too much to ask for. Also, this is not the first time the Republican has become a target of jokes due to his technical incompetence.

Earlier in 2019, Giuliani accidentally left a voicemail on an NBC reporter’s phone after failing to hang up a call. In the recording, he was heard discussing his need for cash and teasing the Biden family.

Then in 2024, the politician had an online court hearing, during which he reportedly forgot to mute his mic while using the loo.

Giuliani also faced an embarrassing situation during a press conference in 2020, when he began to sweat, and his hair dye started to drip on his face. Another time, he was accused of openly farting at an election hearing.

Given that the internet does not forget his awkward moments easily, his latest selfie video is also going to be remembered for a long time.