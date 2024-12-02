Stormy Daniels Allegedly Invited Another Adult Star to Share Bed with Donald Trump: "Men Like..."

Donald Trump's alleged sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels is no secret by now. However, according to a fellow adult star, Alana Evans, the night that Daniels spent with Trump in his hotel room was originally supposed to be a 'threesome.' In a report published by The Daily Beast in 2018, Evans claimed Daniels wanted her to join them in the "fun."

Evans wasn't only Daniels' neighbor but also happened to be in the same area as she was back in 2006. She recalled, "It was the second day of our trip, we were in a hotel with a tattoo parlor and the hotel had huge windows so you could see people outside." She saw Daniels from the hotel window and called her to join. That was when she told Evans about meeting Trump.

"Stormy said she met Donald Trump and then tells me about the golf tournament and how she's supposed to hang out with him later that night, and she invited me," noting that the then-real estate magnate was aware Daniels was a porn star and despite that wanted to "meet her." Following their conversation, Daniels kept calling Evans to have "fun" with them. But, she wasn't interested.

"Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she's with Donald [Trump]," continued Evans, adding that she could hear the former businessman trying to talk to her through the phone, convincing, "Oh come on Alana, let's have some fun! Let's have some fun! Come to the party, we're waiting for you." She was taken aback, "'OMG it's Donald Trump!'" But, despite Trump's invitation, Evans declined the offer citing "Men like him scare me because they have so much power," adding that this was way before his 2016 presidential bid. So she "bailed on them" and "turned my phone off." However, the next day, she excused Daniels about her behavior and apologized. After this, Daniels told Evans about her encounter with Trump.

Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2018.

"All I'm going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities," Daniels told Evans. Additionally, she told the fellow porn star that Trump handed her the keys to his condo in Florida, to which, Evans was dumbfounded, "Wow guess you had a good night." And, according to Evans, that was the last time they spoke.

Though Daniels had been quiet about her affair with Trump, her name emerged in the hush money trial in which the former president was accused of hiding the payment made to Daniels before his 2016 elections so the story wouldn't hurt his campaign. The adult film star testified in court that she had sex with Trump in 2006, right after his third wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron, at Lake Tahoe following their first meeting, per Reuters.