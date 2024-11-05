Donald Trump Trolled For His Eyebags at Hush Money Trial: "Pink Eyeliner Was a Bold Choice"

Former President Donald Trump made history as the first ex-president to face a criminal trial for allegations related to falsifying business records concerning hush money payments made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, just before the 2016 election. However, this time, there's another thing that jolted the onlookers into drawing a comparison: his tan and eyebags were in contrast with each other as he appeared for the trial.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Observers specifically pointed to the noticeable difference between his orange-tinted skin and the pink shade of his eye bags. Trump has faced plenty of ridicule in the past, and now, the public has seized upon a new target for mockery. Following his court appearance, online commentators latched onto his noticeable eye bags, finding humor in the situation.

I have never seen under eye bags that bad even for Trump. HE LOOKS AWFUL. — carol💙💙 (@chbrkr) April 15, 2024

X users took their chance to leave their opinions. User @Michelle1111NC wrote, "Wow, those eyes and the bags under them tell the story of how he's handling this." @DaveCarrig chimed in, "Pink eyeliner was a bold choice." @Use2LeanLeft joked, "At least he had time to put on his makeup." @BurtMaclin_FBI poignantly observed, "Lol he looks terrible." @SundaeDivine wrote, "Trump looks exhaustipated."

He’s melting — Executive Team Coach, speaker and author (@wiley_inc) April 15, 2024

Some social media users had a far stronger warning for people. @ZaleskiLuke, a legal editor with a big publication, tweeted, "Get ready—Trump’s right-wing propaganda machine will use every case against Trump to launder and “normalize” his assault on America. In that sense the trials can become platforms for Trump to promote more violence and indoctrinate more extremists. Trumpism is an insidious virus." But there were also some people who wanted justice to take its course, with @ADAMMusablaze pointing out, "The wheels of justice are rolling. Let us assume: the defendant is innocent until proven guilty."

At least he had time to put on his makeup. — Xcessive (@Use2LeanLeft) April 15, 2024

On the other hand, during the trial, Trump stated, "I never thought anything like this could happen in America. This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately." Trump has voiced discontent over the limitation on the number of potential jurors his legal team can reject without cause for his New York criminal hush money trial. The Hill has reported that state law sets limitations on these dismissals. Trump's allocation of dismissals aligns with the requirements for the criminal charges he faces, including ten peremptory strikes for jurors and two additional strikes for each alternate juror, as dictated by the nature of the Class E felony charges against him.

Trying to look so hard for his minions... — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 15, 2024

Trump raised his concerns about this matter on his Truth Social platform. He wrote, “I thought STRIKES were supposed to be ‘unlimited’ when we were picking our jury? I was then told we only had 10, not nearly enough when we were purposely given the 2nd Worst Venue in the Country. Don’t worry, we have the First Worst also, as the Witch Hunt continues! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" as per NBC News.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.