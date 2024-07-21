When Stormy Daniels Called S*x with Donald Trump the 'Least Impressive I've Ever Had'

Donald Trump's alleged 2006 affair with Stormy Daniels may have now been an old tale but the adult film star has kept the details alive through her book Full Disclosure and her explosive testimony in cases against the ex-president. Speaking of the sexual encounter, Daniels once claimed in her tell-all book it was the "least impressive sex I've ever had."

In 2018, the porn star, who claimed she had a sexual relationship with the ex-commander-in-chief, painted an overtly sexual account of what exactly happened between her and Trump inside the hotel room. While she said that the encounter couldn't satisfy her, the former president cannot say this. "It may have been the least impressive sex I'd ever had, but clearly, he didn't share that opinion," she wrote in one of the excerpts.

The Guardian obtained the first copy of the book released in October 2018, in which Daniels recalled her 2006 affair with Trump, a claim businessman-turned-politician vehemently denied. She candidly wrote about "laying there" after sleeping with the politician and thinking to herself about the encounter. She further described that whenever she saw him on TV, she'd experience this punch in the gut feeling, thinking "I had sex with that. … Eech."

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Daniels and Trump first met in Nevada, Lake Tahoe at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, according to her account, his Slovenian wife Melania Trump gave birth to their only son Barron Trump. The two then met again, as per her narration, and had consensual sex in the hotel room. However, the now-78-year-old admitted he met Daniels at the event but denied he'd ever slept with her.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

The history between Trump and the porn star dates back to 2006 but it led to some serious implications up until the Hush Money trial verdict in May 2024. When he ran for the presidency in 2016, The Washington Post published a recording of the convicted felon having a lewd conversation about grabbing women by their genitals with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush. Trump defended it by saying it was just a "locker room talk."

I’m not proud of my locker room talk. But this world has serious problems. We need serious leaders. #debate #BigLeagueTruth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2016

After this news, Daniels tried to sell her story to a leading publication, but Trump's former fixer and attorney Michael Cohen reportedly paid her $130,000 to prevent her from hurting Trump's 2016 election campaign. They also made her sign an NDA- Non-Disclosure Agreement to buy her silence. However, in 2018 she filed a civil suit alleging, "[Trump] purposely did not sign the agreement so he could later, if need be, publicly disavow any knowledge of the 'Hush Agreement,'" as per NPR.

Besides her tell-all book, Daniels, since then, publicly spoke about her alleged sexual rendezvous, giving video and print interviews with renowned publications. In her sit-down with CBS' 60 Minutes in 2018, the porn star openly talked about her past with The Apprentice celebrity and clarified, "This is not a 'Me Too.' I was not a victim. I've never said I was a victim."