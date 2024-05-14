Michael Cohen Testifies Donald Trump Didn't Care About Losing Melania Over Stormy Daniels 'Affair'

Donald Trump was allegedly more concerned about the rumors of his affair with Stormy Daniels affecting his 2016 election campaign than it hurting his wife, Melania's sentiments, his former fixer turned nemesis, Michael Cohen claimed in his testimony. On Monday, May 13, the ex-attorney spent nearly 6 hours inside the Manhattan courtroom as a 'star witness' in the ongoing hush money criminal trial.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The 57-year-old recounted an incident from October 8, 2016. Shortly after the Washington Post published a recording of Trump having a lewd conversation about grabbing women "by the p***y" with television host Billy Bush in 2005, Trump allegedly confronted Cohen about a possible leak concerning his affair with Daniels in 2006, as per The Guardian.

During his testimony, Cohen recalls Trump's dismíssive attitude towards his wife Melania when discussing the faIIout from the Stormy Daniels scandaI, focusing solely on the impact on his campaign. — Summarize (@summarizest) May 13, 2024

"He was really angry with me," the ex-attorney testified. He recalled Trump ranting, "I thought you had this under control. I thought you took care of this." In response, Cohen allegedly said, "We did, in 2011. I have no control over what she [Daniels] goes out and does." Trump, who reportedly panicked about the affair being made public, ordered Cohen to "take care of it."

"Just take care of it. There's a lot going on," the Republican front-runner commanded. When the prosecutors further pressed Cohen to reveal more details, he told the jurors that Trump had asserted, "This was a disaster, a f**king disaster. Women will hate me." The ex-commander-in-chief also instructed Cohen to "push the matter past the elections because if I [Trump] win, I'll be president, and if I lose, I won't really care."

Remarkable moment from Cohen’s testimony. He says that when he raised Melania to Trump regarding Stormy Daniels fallout, Trump said, “Don't worry…How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.” Cohen says Trump “wasn’t thinking about Melania. This was all about the… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 13, 2024

Subsequently, Cohen inquired if the news would cause a rift with his wife. "I said to him, how's things going to go upstairs?" alluding to Trump's penthouse apartment. The twice-indicted president dismissed, "Don't worry, he goes. He goes, 'How long do you think I'll be on the market for? Not long.'" Cohen testified, "He wasn't thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign."

Asked what kind of impact the Stormy Daniels story would have had on the campaign, Michael Cohen testifies it would have been “catastrophic.” “This is horrible for the campaign." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 13, 2024

Cohen was once an adamant Trump supporter. He worked for the former president from 2006 until 2018 as his attorney. As part of his job profile, he was obliged to save the politician by hook or crook. Initially, he was 'honored' to be a part of his team but admitted regretting it later. "It was fantastic. Working for him, especially during those 10 years...was an amazing experience in many, many ways," Cohen said. "There were great times, there were several less-than-great times, but for the most part, I enjoyed the responsibility that was given to me. I enjoyed working with my colleagues at the Trump Organization, the Trump children. It was a big family."

As his testimony progressed, Cohen admitted that after Trump won the election in 2017, things changed. "My service was no longer necessary, as I was special counsel to Mr. Trump and he was now president-elect." He was offered the role of assistant general counsel but refused the gig. Meanwhile, Trump kept his eyes closed for most of Cohen's testimony. He later told reporters that the trial was a scam. "We have a corrupt judge," he slammed. He added, "...a judge who's highly conflicted. And he's keeping me from campaigning," per The Hill.