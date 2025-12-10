Trump Returns to Campaign – Defends His International Tours at Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump held his first domestic rally in months and quickly fired back at critics who claim he has not been focused on the United States and has instead been traveling abroad. Speaking at the December 9 rally, which drew around 600–700 people, Trump said, “They said, he shouldn’t be traveling, he should focus on home. What the h- – l do they think I’m doing?”

Some figures on the Right, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have accused Trump of not putting America first and prioritizing international matters while the country faces challenges. Trump appeared to be referring to these critics when he said, “Yeah, let’s sit around and twiddle our thumbs.”

Trump also noted, “This is being covered all over the world, this is crazy, because I haven’t made a speech in a little while. You know, when you win, you say, I can now rest.”

As reported by USA Today, “The event kicks off nearly a year of stops the White House says Trump will be making across the United States ahead of the 2026 midterms. Republicans’ majority in the House and Senate and the term-limited president’s legacy is on the line.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

While Trump criticized his opponents for accusing him of not campaigning enough, GOP strategists and top advisers have also acknowledged that it is important for the President to resume campaigning to build momentum ahead of the midterms. Trump recalled his chief of staff Susie Wiles telling him the same, adding that she said, “They have to win the midterms, and you’re the guy that’s going to take us over the midterm.”

True to his habit of moving quickly between topics, Trump also used the same rally to attack his opponents. He brought up Rep. Ilhan Omar, saying, “She should get the h- – l out, throw her the h- – l out.” He also referenced a fraud investigation in Minnesota involving several individuals of Somali descent.

Trump said, “Get them the h- – l out of here. They hate our country. And she hates our country, and her friends hate our country, and AOC hates our country – they all do.” The President then mentioned New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well, underscoring how his speeches often shift between multiple targets and themes.

BREAKING NEWS: THOUSANDS line up in FREEZING cold weather to see President Donald J. Trump in Pennsylvania — WE need more RALLIES!!! pic.twitter.com/KetkZWgptS — Todd S. Regelski (@ToddRegelski) December 10, 2025

Trump also said he had imposed restrictions on immigration from countries such as Haiti, Afghanistan, and Somalia, referring to them as “he- – holes.” The ban on immigrants from Afghanistan followed the Washington, D.C., shooting involving National Guard members, in which an Afghan national opened fire, killing one guard and seriously injuring another.

Joe Biden was also mentioned in Trump’s speech, where the President displayed charts comparing government spending and inflation rates during Biden’s term. He dismissed Democratic concerns about rising prices in the U.S., saying, “Democrats talking about affordability is like Bonnie and Clyde preaching out public safety.” He also labeled them “enemy of the working class.”

With Trump returning to rallies and campaigning again, it remains to be seen how his presence will influence the midterm elections and whether it helps Republicans gain additional votes.