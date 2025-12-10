Olive Oil Shop Owner Just Flipped a Trump (+12 ) Georgia District — Here’s What It Means

Surprisingly, Democrat Eric Gisler has flipped Georgia’s 121st House District. The district backed Donald Trump by roughly 12 points as recently as last year. CNN’s Decision Desk called the race Tuesday night, and Democrats are already celebrating.

This win adds to the Democrats’ recent streak. After last month’s special elections, which reshaped statewide seats, local legislative maps, and delivered pickups in places like Iowa and Pennsylvania, the party is showing some off-year strength. But Gisler’s victory in northeast Georgia (where Watkinsville and Southeast Athens anchor the district) is particularly striking. The area has been a reliable Republican stronghold for years. And then came the olive oil guy.

That’s because Gisler isn’t a typical political climber. The Georgia native is an IT veteran, a longtime tech worker, and the owner of a specialty olive oil and vinegar store called The Olive Basket. In an interview with Athens Politics Nerd, Gisler described a path that took him from UGA to financial services tech, through layoffs, startups, and ultimately small-business ownership. He says he decided to run because he’s concerned about the direction Georgia’s politics has taken.

BREAKING: Democrat Eric Gisler has won the GA HD-121 special election, Decision Desk HQ projects, flipping the seat from red to blue Just last year, Gisler lost this district by 22 points. The district was Trump +12 in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Zx3D5ErkY4 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 10, 2025

He wants to push for ranked-choice voting, as Gisler believes Georgia’s runoff system is outdated and expensive. He opposes abortion bans, the stagnant minimum wage, tort reform, and SB 202. He also criticized “MAGA Republicans” in Washington for holding back already-appropriated emergency SNAP benefits. He also criticized Georgia’s leaders for refusing to tap into a $14 billion surplus (plus roughly $5 billion in rainy-day reserves) to make sure families don’t go hungry.

He said:

“If 1.4 million citizens in your state are not able to access food is not a rainy day, I don’t know what qualifies.”

He wants to expand Medicaid (or get as close as legally possible within the new legal limits), shore up rural hospitals, invest in schools, and reform Georgia’s prison system. Gisler said there’s a line between traditional conservatives and MAGA conservatives. He believes those voters are open to crossing over if Democrats give them something tangible to vote for.

Democrats have FLIPPED Georgia HD 121 in an upset. pic.twitter.com/djpl6bYSGm — VoteHub (@VoteHub) December 10, 2025

In case you didn’t know: Georgia Republicans hold majorities in the legislature, but Democrats have won two statewide offices and this state House seat now. Senate and governor races are coming in 2026. Meanwhile, Georgia’s district has been without representation since Republican Marcus Wiedower resigned in October.

With his olive oil shop thriving and a seat secured, Eric Gisler is getting better.