Donald Trump’s Second ‘Yearly’ Check-Up in 6 Months Sparks Health Panic

On Wednesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the official announcement of Donald Trump having his second yearly checkup on Friday at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Leavitt said, “On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops.” She further added, “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

Her statement is a bit concerning because this second health visit is coming only after six months of the first one, where he was certified to be completely healthy. Trump’s first medical checkup was also done in the same hospital and it was mentioned that the President “remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.”

His first visit also highlighted his “excellent cognitive” health as well despite clear signs of his mental health decline. Naturally, Leavitt’s statement has raised a lot of curiosity as it is natural to wonder why a completely fine 79 year old President will need to have his health checked twice in six months.

In recent times, concerns about Trump’s health are soaring higher with each passing day. The President now sometimes remains hidden from the public eyes for a prolonged period of time, which only makes things worse. Previously, there were also speculations about Trump having passed away after there was no show from him for seven days straight.

Trump is going to Walter Reed on Friday to meet with troops & get his “yearly checkup,” WH says POTUS already received what the WH called his “annual physical examination” earlier this year on April 11 The WH did not immediately respond to questions about the second visit pic.twitter.com/eJxuVVnHc8 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) October 8, 2025

However, he then appeared and confirmed that he was alive and well. Trump’s own people often make it even more obvious regarding his health condition. For instance, the fact that Vice President JD Vance had said that he was ready to take over in case something tragic were to happen to Trump stirred a lot of controversy because it was evident that he was making the statement based on Trump’s health.

The President also seems to have constant bruises on his hand, which have been said to be the result of handshakes as Leavitt had previously stated. Moreover, his cognitive abilities also do not seem to be in the best shape since he has shown bizarre behavior on stage multiple times.

Trump’s own niece, Mary Trump, has also pointed out that her uncle is clearly showing signs of mental health issues and also mentioned that he struggled with tying his shoelaces. Trump often forgets names and words mid speech and it has also been noticed that he has failed to recognize someone standing right next to him.

All these signs have led to experts mentioning that Trump might be showing signs of dementia. However, his administration maintains that he is in the best shape and there is nothing wrong with him.

Now, with the news of his second health checkup being officially announced, it now remains to be seen how the general population reacts to it because even the MAGA base has shown frustration over matters related to Trump’s health and how they are being handled.