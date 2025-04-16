Donald Trump’s Health Results Just Went Public—And It’s Not What Anyone Expected!

Donald Trump is one of the most prominent figures in global politics in today’s time. Hence, naturally, at 78, his age and well-being have been a major concern for the media. Love him or hate him, his health remains the top priority as the head of the state who already has a lot on his plate to handle.

Recently, The White House authorities have released Trump’s latest medical reports, and he seems to be in ‘excellent health,’ as per the authorities. The Republican candidate underwent a comprehensive physical last Friday at Walter Reed Medical Center. Later, his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella, confirmed that he’s in great health and credited his active lifestyle for it.

As per the outlet Tyla, Trump, who has been actively present in press meetings, frequent golf games, public appearances, and duties, has played an essential role in his well-being. “He is fully fit to carry out the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Barbabella concluded in the report.

Furthermore, as per the report, the President also underwent a neurological checkup, which revealed no abnormalities in his mental status. Trump is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds, so that’s approximately a 4.8% increase in body fat here).

In addition, his blood pressure was 128/74. Meanwhile, other minor details include a scar on the right ear from a 2023 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, followed by getting seriously affected by COVID in October 2020. Moreover, a 2024 colonoscopy also revealed the President had diverticulosis and a benign polyp.

After the news of his medical reports was out, users on social media flocked with comments and comparisons with other athletes. People compared him to Xavier Legette, a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, who is 6’3″ and weighs 227 pounds.

Likewise, Justin Skyler Fields, quarterback for the New York Jets, is similarly 6’3″ and also 227 pounds.

Moreover, one user on X (formerly Twitter) also wrote, “We CONSTANTLY talk about how people even of the same height and weight can carry it differently depending on body shape, muscle vs. fat, etc. so like what are we doing here.”Press secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed that the 78-year-old was in great shape.

Therefore, this medical report seems to be a good comeback to the media tabloids and social media users because Trump has also faced scrutiny over his health. For instance, several sources have revealed that Trump’s health has started deteriorating, and he’s allegedly begun showing early signs of dementia (a mental illness). A few weeks earlier, a clip of him struggling to read was posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, Trump incorrectly pronounces the word “patron saint” by instead saying “patriot saint” and then later repeating it once again. In addition, author Michael Wolff, who spoke to countless government insiders for his explosive ‘All or Nothing’ book about Trump’s second rise to power, told The Telegraph that owing to his age, he might not make it to serve a third term in the future, whose possibility the President has not ruled out in media reports and interviews.