Donald Trump’s Health and Age Under Fire Again, New Diagnosis Sparks Fresh Debate

Undoubtedly, President Donald Trump is one of the most popular political figures in the world! Naturally, the internet is obsessed with him and his life. From his love for McDonald’s burgers, to his relationship with his wife, and even his Diet Coke consumption, the press has covered every aspect of his life.

While the spotlight he gets might feel like a lot for many, it’s perhaps part of Trump’s PR tactic and political image to be out, loud, and proud! Consequently, Donald Trump has never shied away from commenting on his own looks; rightly so; much has been said about them, too.

He reportedly thinks he’s among the most handsome U.S. presidents and looks “great in shorts.” He is “far better looking” than Vice President Kamala Harris. According to The List, despite his self-appreciative comments and immense popularity, Trump’s appearance, particularly his distinctive orange-toned makeup, has become part of his public image. In addition, his age has become another topic of discussion.

During his first term as president, he was already 70. Now, almost a decade later, he’s 79. He now appears paler, with thinner hair, more pronounced facial wrinkles, and deeper under-eye bags.

While ageing is an inevitable and graceful process of life, it’s a topic of discussion for a public figure as popular as Trump. Many people believe he is unfit to serve as president, describing him as delusional and fragile. This concern isn’t new. A 2024 YouGov survey found that worries about Trump’s age rose significantly throughout the year, from 35% in February to 44% by October.

A few months ago, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) along with possible signs of developing knock knees. These results came after a July 2025 photo showed unusual swelling around his ankles and blue bruises on his hands, which he tried to cover with concealer for the longest time.

It was likely due to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained during a press conference, attributing it to “tissue damage from consistent handshakes.” In addition, swollen ankles can occur due to long hours of standing. She said that tests also showed “normal cardiac structure and function,” and “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

Yet, before all the diagnoses, a comprehensive health checkup in April 2025 declared the POTUS to be ‘in excellent health.’ The report said his height is 6 feet 3 inches, and he weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds, so that’s approximately a 4.8% increase in body fat here).

In addition, his blood pressure was 128/74. Meanwhile, other details include a scar on the right ear from a 2023 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. After Trump’s health reports were out, his critics had a lot to say, but it was his ardent supporters who were delighted to witness the results.

Online users compared him to Justin Fields, quarterback for the New York Jets, who is also 6’3″ and weighs 227 pounds. Therefore, despite health speculations, venous insufficiency diagnosis, and alleged rumors of developing dementia, the 79-year-old has proved that age is just a number and does not determine anyone’s worth or capabilities. He has always shown up and will continue to chase success in his own way!