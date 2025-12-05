Trump’s FIFA Peace Prize Win Sparks Meme Fest – “Thanking Melania Like It’s a Nobel”

Donald Trump is celebrating one of the “great honors” of his life. The President won a peace prize, just not the one he had his eyes on. Trump attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at the Kennedy Center, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded him a peace prize.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents @POTUS with a medal upon him receiving the very first FIFA Peace Prize https://t.co/h6GSBsWJc9 pic.twitter.com/EMtCkdhfq2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

Awarding Trump the FIFA Peace Prize, Gianni Infantino mentioned that the President has “taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace” and “united people across the world.” As he handed over the medal of the very first FIFA Peace Prize, he said It’s a “beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go.”

An elated Donald Trump, who has been super vocal about wanting, and then losing the most coveted Peace Prize this year, the Nobel Prize, said that being awarded the FIFA Peace Prize “is truly one of the great honors of my life.”

Trump acknowledged his family after receiving the FIFA Peace Prize. He said in his speech, “I want to thank, by the way, my family, my great First Lady, Melania.”

Trump, who has repeatedly claimed to stop wars across the globe, added in his speech, “This is truly one of the great honors of my life, and beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this. We saved millions and millions of lives.”

President Donald J. Trump thanks his family after receiving the FIFA Peace Prize: “I want to thank, by the way, my family — my great First Lady, Melania.” pic.twitter.com/ZEPvi6DEXY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

Trump didn’t just stop there. His big peace claims included this as well, “The Congo, as an example — over 10 million people killed and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly, and it just… The fact that we could do that, India, Pakistan, so many different wars that we were able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done and it’s such an honor to be with Gianni,” Trump said.

The Internet was having a field day over Trump’s Peace Prize win. Memes took over X instantly. “This flattery is laughable,” read a comment. Another wrote, “You noticed he put it (the medal) on himself.” A third user added, “There is no such thing as FIFA Peace Prize. It is fictional.”

Trump’s latest Peace Award has flooded the Internet with jokes and memes. “Trump thanking Melania like it’s the Nobel, wild,” a netizen commented. “How cute, Donald gets a participation award,” another added.

Netizens understood the meme template. “I paid a lot of money for this fake PEACE prize,” an X user wrote jokingly. Another one called the award “a piece of fiction,” adding, “Since when did FIFA award Peace Prizes?” Another one wrote, “So nice, he got a participation medal.” While another netizen called it “totally made-up prize.”

Of course, there were multiple mentions of the Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump had been very actively demanding all year until it was actually awarded to María Corina Machado in October.

Referring to Trump’s affinity for peace awards, a user wrote jokingly on X, “A miracle happened: Trump received the Peace Prize but not the Nobel Prize. Donald became the first-ever winner of the FIFA Peace Prize. For Trump’s sake, they came up with a new prize – what can’t you do to prevent the child from crying?”

The FIFA Peace Award isn’t the sole prize that Trump won this year. In October, he was honored with the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award, celebrating the contribution of “those who advance his lifelong goal of fostering global peace.” Just like the FIFA one, Trump’s Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award was also met with a lot of jokes online.

Trump, throughout the course of his second term, has maintained that he brought peace to multiple regions. But in his defense, Trump claimed he lost the Nobel Peace Prize due to this reason: “Now, in all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024, and this was picked for 2024. But there are those that say you can make an exception because a lot of things happened during ’25 that are done and complete and great, but I did this not for Nobel, I did this for saving lives.”