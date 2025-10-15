Donald Trump Thinks This Is Why He Didn’t Get the Nobel Peace Prize – But He Hasn’t Given Up Yet

US President Donald Trump has recently revealed why he thinks he is eligible for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize. Not just that, he even explained why he did not win the award this year. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader.

While responding to her victory, Machado dedicated her award to Trump, who, in return, exposed a conversation they had after her win. “The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today, called me, and said, ‘I’m accepting this in honor of you, because you really deserved it.’ This seems like a really nice thing to do. I didn’t say, ‘Then give it to me’, though,” he joked.

As per Albert Nobel’s wishes, the award is given to “the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Now it seems that Trump has his keen eyes on the prize, as the POTUS has discussed the award innumerable times in public. Trump even told the United Nations delegates that “everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize,” however, a person cannot nominate themselves.

Trump, while speaking to reporters recently, claimed, “This will be my eighth war that I’ve solved. And I hear there’s a war now going between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, it’ll have to wait until I get back. You know, I’m doing another one because I’m good at solving wars. I’m good at making peace and it’s an honor to do it. I saved millions of lives, millions of lives.”

Donald Trump said he has successfully ended seven global conflicts and is now addressing what he called his “eighth war,” referring to reports of fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“I’m good at solving wars and making peace”, He added.#Trump #Afghanistan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/e6EPqqVJQC — The Kabul Tribune (@TheKabultribun) October 13, 2025

The President even shed some light on why he might have missed on winning the award this year. He added, “Now, in all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024, and this was picked for 2024. But there are those that say you can make an exception because a lot of things happened during ’25 that are done and complete and great, but I did this not for Nobel, I did this for saving lives.

“I mean, we’ve saved millions of lives. Think about India-Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country and I get every one of those done for the most part, within a day.”

THE PRESIDENT OF PEACE: 8 wars ended in 8 months. pic.twitter.com/OiAH7YfkVu — Department of State (@StateDept) October 14, 2025

This year, Donald Trump, the 79-year-old President, received several nominations from the likes of U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Pakistan’s government.

Mr. President spoke about his never-ending record of ending wars. He claimed during a meeting at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, “Nobody’s ever done that. Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing.”

According to the Guardian, Trump insisted during last year’s presidential race, “If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel prize given to me in 10 seconds.”