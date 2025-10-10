“We Only Give the Award To…” – Nobel Peace Prize Chairman Has a Brutal Response to Donald Trump Snub

The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, explained why Donald Trump did not get the Nobel Peace Prize. His blunt answer may leave Trump and MAGA supporters angry, but the prestigious award committee is standing by its standards.

Before the announcement, Trump supporters wanted him to receive the award for his plan that led to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. When asked about the award not being given to Trump, the chairman responded, “I think this committee has seen any type of campaign, media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what for them leads to peace.”

He further added, “This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel.”

The Peace Prize is awarded annually in Oslo, Norway, and this year’s honor went to democracy campaigner and opposition activist María Corina Machado of Venezuela. She won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in a South American country.

“We only give the award to people with courage and integrity.” That’s what the Chairman of Nobel Peace Prize Committee said when asked why Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize despite all the shameless begging, campaigning, and self-declared “peace deals.” Guess it’s going to… pic.twitter.com/BEWhSQeT6W — Aares (@aares0205) October 10, 2025



She was also praised for being a unifying figure in a political opposition. Even under threats to her life, she remained in the country, and her work has inspired many. The chairman added, “When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognize courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist.”

Moreover, the Nobel Prize committee reached its decision before there was a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They also awarded Nobel Prizes in the fields of medicine, literature, and physics.

Trump and his supporters have campaigned for him to get the Nobel Prize, considering that he stopped wars between a few countries. Meanwhile, he is also being called out for causing extreme issues in the US.

There is an attack on freedom of speech, ICE immigrant crackdowns are going on, and the military is being deployed to keep ICE safe. Trump is busy playing golf amidst the government shutdown.

Kirsti Bergstø, the leader of Norway’s Socialist Left party and its foreign policy spokesperson, stated, “When the president is this volatile and authoritarian, of course, we have to be prepared for anything. The Nobel Committee is an independent body, and the Norwegian government has no involvement in determining the prizes. But I’m not sure Trump knows that. We have to be prepared for anything from him.”

Time and again, Trump has said he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, arguing that if Obama received one, he should too. It has been a sore topic for him since he has wanted the award for a long time. Looks like him yearning for the prize will continue while there are slim chances of him receiving it now more than ever.