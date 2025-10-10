Barack Obama Snubs Trump Over Gaza Peace Deal, Ignites MAGA Fury

As Israel and Hamas have successfully reached the first phase of a peace deal that also aims to end the war in Gaza, Donald Trump was quick to swoop in to claim the credit for the same. The President announced the news on Wednesday and since then, has been largely regarded as a vital part of helping to shape the deal.

However, former President Barack Obama did not echo the same sentiment on his latest social media post and that has triggered a whole lot of Trump allies and supporters. Taking to X, Obama posted, “We should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered.”

He further added, “More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”

Donald Trump Jr. quickly came in to point out that Obama had forgotten to mention a very important part of the truth in his post. Trump’s son added, “I’ll finish it for you. ‘Thank you, Donald Trump.” Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz said the same thing, as he posted, “Hey Barack, you forgot the words “Thank you President Trump!”

Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett also joined the bandwagon and posted, “You forgot thank you @realDonaldTrump.”

Around an hour later, Steven Cheung, The White House Director of Communications chimed in, saying, “Say his name…PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.” Richard Grenell, Trump’s pick as Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States went a step further as he shared Obama’s post and captioned it, “The fire starter is praising the firemen.”

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt took this opportunity to harshly criticize the former President, as he posted on X, “He couldn’t even utter Trump’s name. Obama was the most divisive President in modern American history and even in a moment of great accomplishment and peace he couldn’t be a unifier. Sad.”

Trump has, maintaining his signature traits, drawn the spotlight to himself about the peace deal and was also praised and thanked by several leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The violent MAGA responses came hours after Trump blasted and ranted about Obama, after finishing a meeting at The White House with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. It is important to note here that Obama had received the Nobel Peace Prize back in 2009 and it is quite well known how much Trump desires to win the same.

According to Trump, “Obama got a prize for doing nothing. Obama got a prize, he didn’t even know what he got it. He got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president. The worst president was Sleepy Joe Biden, but Obama was not a good president.”

He also claimed that despite Obama winning the prize, it was his election that was more important. Trump further added, “I know this, that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I’ve stopped eight wars. So, that’s never happened before. But, they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”

Trump’s demands for winning a Nobel and claims of stopping eight wars in a span of nine months keep coming back from time to time. However, his and his administrator’s of the President of being the ultimate peacemaker falls short when facts are checked.

With the MAGA base now going after Obama for not thanking Trump explicitly regarding the Gaza peace deal, it now remains to be seen if the former President has anything to say or if he chooses to ignore it.