Donald Trump Announces ‘All Hostages Will Be Released Soon’ as Israel and Hamas Agree to Peace Plan

Donald Trump has told families of Israeli hostages that their loved ones will start coming home on Monday, as Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a major peace deal. The US president announced late Wednesday that both sides will pause fighting and release hostages and prisoners.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “All of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.” Qatar, along with Egypt and Turkey, helped broker the deal, which the Gulf state called the “first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the move as a “moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world.” Trump spoke directly to hostage families during a phone call with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Lutnick put the president on speakerphone and told the group: “You have the best crowd in the world, what do you have to say to President Trump?” The group responded in unison: “Thank you!”

One family member told Trump, “You did it!” Another added, “Mr President, we believe in you. We know you’ve done so much for us since you became the president and even before that, and we trust you’ll fulfill the mission until every hostage, every 48 of them, are home.”

The announcement came two days after the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people and saw around 250 taken hostage. Israel believes 48 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 confirmed alive. A multinational taskforce, made up of Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar, will work to locate the bodies of the deceased.

Speaking to Sean Hannity, Trump declared, “This is more than Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East.” He called it “a great day for the world” and envisioned a prosperous future for the battered territory. “The whole world has come together on this one,” he said. “This has been a fantastic day… a wonderful day for everybody.”

Trump said Gaza would become “a peaceful, much safer place” and that the US would help ensure its prosperity. He claimed, “Other countries in the area will help it reconstruct because they have tremendous wealth.”

The president confirmed speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him: “Israel cannot fight the world, Bibi, they can’t fight the world.” Trump said Netanyahu understood.

Hamas welcomed the deal, praising Trump and the mediators for securing “the withdrawal of the occupation, [the] entry of aid and [the] prisoner exchange.” The group urged Trump and guarantor states to ensure Israel keeps its commitments.

Netanyahu’s office described the agreement as a “historic achievement” and said his conversation with Trump was “warm and moving.” Netanyahu thanked Trump for his “efforts and global leadership,” while Trump praised Netanyahu’s “determined leadership.”

Hamas official Zaher Jabarin confirmed the prisoner list was ready, pending final name approvals. Under the Trump plan, hostage bodies released by Hamas will be exchanged for the remains of 15 dead Gazans per Israeli.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged all parties to honour the agreement and called the deal a “momentous opportunity” to advance a two-state solution. He said the U.N. would help deliver more aid to Gaza.

Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted a Trump meeting to hand him a note reading: “Very close. We need you to approve a post on Truth Social soon, so you can announce the deal first.”

Trump confirmed he will likely travel to Egypt this weekend, possibly Gaza. He has not visited Israel during his second term. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will stop at Walter Reed on Friday for his annual physical before potentially heading to the Middle East with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said “a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties” and confirmed the group submitted its prisoner list “in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers.”

In total, Hamas will return 47 hostages, alive and deceased, in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, plus 1,700 Gazans arrested since October 7, including all women and children. This will be the third ceasefire since the war began.