Trump Faces Backlash for ‘Narcissistic’ Statement on Gaza Starvation Crisis—Netizens React in Fury Over His ‘Lack of Empathy’

Everyone is shocked by Trump‘s remarks on the Gaza starvation crisis. Currently, the Gaza hunger crisis has reached famine-like conditions. The catastrophic conditions in Gaza are alarming for all, affecting over half a million people who don’t have food.

So far, there has been a rise in deaths related to hunger in Gaza, as per the WHO data. A dangerous trajectory is expected if the conditions remain the same. One in five kids is malnourished as aid is blocked by Israel.

This has resulted in pressure on the world leaders to act on the emergency situation in Gaza. Trump acknowledged the condition in Gaza during a press conference with the president of the European Commission.

He was asked if Israel isn’t doing enough to allow food into Gaza. Trump states that the US gave 60 million dollars to Gaza for food, and no one has acknowledged that.

Trump on Gaza: We gave 60 million. No one said thank you. Somebody should say thank you.pic.twitter.com/BYdrYXwCsK — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 28, 2025

He complained that there should at least be ‘some thank you’ when you give a donation, since no other country has done that yet. According to him, nobody has acknowledged the donation, making him feel bad, not even the European countries.

He further said that they did it for a humanitarian cause. People are reacting to his comments with one saying the current situation is heartbreaking in Gaza, while Trump only cares about a thank you.

This is the thing he sheds light on a global platform. Another one said with millions starving in Gaza, Trump cares about thank you and not being appreciated for donations. The next one said Trump wants cupcakes for his charity.

President Trump says the U.S. is going to set up “food centers” in Gaza “…where the people can walk in, and no boundaries.” He added the U.S. and allies will spend more $$ on food for people in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/oXTABiY2gE — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) July 28, 2025

A person criticized that this is “his ego that wants a pat on the back” for the performance, not charity. Some people imagined wanting to thank you when millions are dying from war and hunger. People are accusing him of being so self-absorbed that he wants an award for sending donations to a war-struck region.

Netizens then that his charity also seems a part of wanting to receive the Nobel Prize and not actually to help the people. One X user called him a humanitarian aid model of a “narcissistic toddler.” Some also pointed out his lack of empathy, where he is not interested in what’s actually happening there.