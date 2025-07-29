Gaza is Now ‘World’s Most Expensive Place to Eat’—Skeletal Children Fill Hospital Wards

Another charity revealed the startling breakdown of food prices, making Gaza the ‘most expensive’ location to eat in the world. Despite recent deliveries, including 350 truckloads this week, humanitarian workers still face significant hazards and logistical challenges as hunger in Gaza has now reached “catastrophic levels.”

The number of fatalities keeps rising as Israel keeps preventing help from entering the region; in the last 24 hours, six more deaths have been reported by Gaza’s Health Ministry as a result of starvation and famine.

Two children are included in this figure, making 133 hunger deaths overall, including 87 children. “People in Gaza are neither dead nor alive, they are walking corpses,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

He went on to say that one in five children in Gaza City suffers from malnutrition, a statistic that rises daily as Israel blocks unimpeded humanitarian deliveries. A packet of 64 diapers now costs over £140, according to Christian Aid, a global development and humanitarian organization that strives to eradicate poverty and injustice worldwide. In contrast, a 25 kg bag of flour in northern Gaza now costs £414, up from £8.80 before the war.

The price of a kilogram of sugar is £88, which is far more than the £0.60 it was just two years ago. A bag of flour costs £276 in southern Gaza. In addition, half a dozen eggs now cost £23, and onions are 120 times more expensive than they were during the war. The family of a Christian Aid consultant collected these food prices on Wednesday, July 23, in Khan Younis and Gaza City markets.

A kilo of flour in Gaza costs $30. Rice is $25. Even water and firewood are unaffordable.

To make it worse, withdrawing cash comes with a 45% fee. We’re helping a young woman feed her family of 9 living in a small tent Help us by sharing and donating: https://t.co/rrwL9JshXp pic.twitter.com/URQWVw7FJa — Pheebs (@galpalpheebs) July 17, 2025

A Doctors Without Borders colleague and MSF deputy medical coordinator, Dr. Mohammed Abu Mughaisib, has been getting by on a single meal each day. He describes in a now-viral film how medical professionals are struggling to live alongside their patients in the wake of Israeli authorities’ willful use of famine as a weapon in Gaza, which has now escalated to previously unheard-of proportions.

⚠️End the siege on Gaza⚠️ Gaza is not living… Gaza is struggling. Life’s basics have turned into luxuries:

A kilo of flour costs $30,

a kilo of rice costs $25,

and oil, sugar, salt—even firewood and water—

all come with staggering prices. And to pay? Cash is the only option.… pic.twitter.com/XZcW8WjpUs — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) July 17, 2025

Speaking of the impact of the man-made famine, he shared with Tyla: “[For] the past month, I have been surviving, actually, on one meal per day.” And, in the last few days, I have even had only one meal every two days – not because I cannot afford it, but there is nothing to buy, and the markets are completely empty.”

The doctor continued: “And I’m not the only one who cares for patients who are dying of hunger while we are ourselves starting to starve. Ambulance drivers who transport the wounded and patients, as well, are starving. We are expected to save lives while our own are slowly being consumed.”

“This is not just about hunger, but about slow destruction of life, dignity, and humanity.” Dr. Mughaisib added.

You can visit the Medical Aid for Palestinians’ website to donate. This organization strives to protect the health and dignity of Palestinians who are refugees and live under occupation.