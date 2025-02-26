Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Vision for Gaza—And It’s Even Weirder Than You’d Expect

Donald Trump is no stranger to posting outlandish content on social media, but his latest vision for Gaza has left many completely baffled. Earlier this month, Trump shocked the world after he announced that he planned to “own” the Gaza Strip. He claimed that his control over the region would bring “stability” not only to Gaza but to the entire Middle East.

During a February 4 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump dismissed the idea that Palestinians had any real desire to return to Gaza. He stated, “The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative, it’s right now a demolition site. This is just a demolition site. Virtually every building is down.”

His remarks ignored the deep-rooted historical and political complexities of the conflict and rather, Trump focused on his grand plan for the region. “The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too,” he boldly declared.

He further added, “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re going to take over that piece, we’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’ll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of.”

On February 26, Trump took to Truth Social to offer his followers a visual representation of his vision, and he didn’t hesitate to seek help from Artificial Intelligence.

The AI-generated video, however, turned out to be as strange as expected. It had a golden statue of Donald Trump, a golden Trump balloon, bearded belly dancers, and an Elon Musk lookalike walking as dollar bills rained from the sky. The bizarre imagery was paired with an absurdly cringe-worthy pro-Trump song. The final nail was the lyrics, which were equally as bizarre as the visuals.

For those who couldn’t bring themselves to unmute the video, here’s a sample of the lyrics-

“Donald Trump is coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see.

No more tunnels, no more fear; Trump Gaza is finally here.

Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new light.

Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

“Trump Gaza is finally here.” Donald Trump just posted this AI video on Truth Social about the Gaza Strip. This is a reminder that in recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. will “own Gaza” and has said its 2 million residents will be relocated. As he told Fox… pic.twitter.com/jcwHUpFK9j — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 26, 2025

Yes, you read that right—Trump’s Gaza would apparently include dancing, feasting, and an over-the-top golden spectacle. As expected, the AI video quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, and the internet was quick to mock Trump’s completely detached-from-reality depiction of Gaza.

Donald Trump’s latest post has left many questioning about how serious he is actually about the situation in the Middle East.