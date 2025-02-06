‘Donald Jigsaw Trump Is Running This Country’ – Jimmy Kimmel Trolls POTUS, Belittles His Plans for Gaza

Jimmy Kimmel has a lot to say about Donald Trump’s “crazy” Gaza plan. This comes after the president commented that the United States should illegally take over the land while displacing the residents to Jordan or Egypt. He further revealed that he plans on building a “Riviers of the Middle East.”

However, his proposal didn’t really receive a good response, with critics slamming Donald Trump and U.N. chief Antonio Guterres rejecting the idea, calling it “ethnic cleansing.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel lashed out against Donald Trump following his comments. During an intense monologue, he said, “We have a very crazy person running our country right now.” He commented that he thinks that the United States is being run by the “maniac from saw.” “You know, Donald’ Jigsaw’ Trump is running this,” the media personality declared during his Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

He noted that by unveiling the plan for Gaza, he not only surprised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but also everyone else present at the doozy press conference.

“He would remove the almost two million Palestinians who live there, and build a really cool real estate development. That we would own, and I guess sell to others?” Kimmel appeared understandably rattled while analyzing Trump’s plan.

He mocked Trump’s comment that the rebuilt Gaza would be filled with “the world’s people.” Continuing with his jeering, the late-night host added, “He seems to believe that the reason there’s conflict in Gaza is because no one thought to give them a pickleball court.”

Jimmy pointed out that every Trump idea is “worse than the last” one. “Everything, no matter what the crisis may be, everything always comes back to real estate with him,” Kimmel’s frustration was apparent. He noted that the idea of stripping Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” is so crazy that it goes everyone else in the world united.

“The leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, France, Germany, Spain, the U.K., have all forcefully rejected it,” Jimmy noted. He added that the “only thing United Nations and the Taliban have in common” is that they are both against Donald Trump‘s crazy plan.

However, despite much opposition, Trump stands firm with his grand plans. Kimmel appeared unconvinced while talking about how the president thinks everybody loves the idea. The Jimmy Kimmel Live show host even pointed out the shocking reaction of Trump’s chief of staff, Susan Wiles, during the press conference. He jokingly commented, “That is the face of a woman whose soul just exited her body at the speed of light.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s unapologetic rant seemed to have resonated with many who strongly oppose Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal. However, others have criticized the late-night show host instead.