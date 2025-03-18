Karoline Leavitt Issues Chilling Warning to Hamas After Confirming Trump Gave ‘Go-Ahead’ to Attack Gaza

During an interview with Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the Israeli government had consulted the Donald Trump Administration on the airstrikes that it conducted in Gaza. Leavitt also used the interview as an opportunity to let “those who seek to terrorize” Israel and America know that there will be a “price to pay.”

She also issued a chilling warning, that echoed President Trump’s message to Hamas when he demanded the release of all Israeli hostages, saying, “All hell will break loose.”

Karoline Leavitt’s statement read, “The Trump Administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight. And as President Trump has made it clear Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, (and) all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but also the United States of America will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose.”

Leavitt continued, “And all of the terrorists in the Middle East again the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iranian-backed terror proxies, and Iran themselves should take President Trump very seriously when he says he is not afraid to stand for law-abiding people.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed the reason behind Israel breaking the ceasefire agreement, claiming that the stalled discussions pushed him to order the airstrikes that hit multiple areas including northern Gaza, Gaza City, the Deir al-Balah, Rafah, and Khan Younis. Netanyahu has further assured that Israel will “act against Hamas with increasing military force.”

Hamas, in response to the airstrikes, warned Israel that it had broken the truce and, by doing so, had put the lives of the hostages in danger.

UNICEF communications specialist Rosalia Bollen, who was woken up by “very loud explosions” at 2 am Tuesday, claimed that the UNICEF base near Rafah “was shaking very heavily.” After the bombing subsided, she said she heard “people yelling, people screaming and ambulances,” as per Irish Star.

Commenting on the attacks, Bollen said, “The bombardments have continued throughout the night. The whole night, there’s been just the constant buzzing of drones and planes flying over. We’re seeing, as of this morning, at least several dozen children killed.”

The Hostages Families Forum, which represents the families of Israelis being held in Gaza, slammed the Netanyahu Administration for breaking the truce, claiming that Israel “chose to give up on the hostages.” The group questioned by the government had “backed out of the agreement” with Hamas in a post on X, while also emphasizing how “military pressure endangers hostages.”

“We are shocked, angry, and terrified by the deliberate dismantling of the process to return our loved ones from the terrible captivity of Hamas,” the Hostages Families Forum said.