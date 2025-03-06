Donald Trump’s BOLD Ultimatum to Hamas—“Release Hostages or You’re Dead!”

US president Donald Trump recently met with a group of eight released hostages at the Oval Office. As Trump remained seated at his desk, the hostages lined up in front of him. They expressed that Trump was their only hope when they were held hostage by Hamas and requested him to intervene and help others.

“You were our hope when we were there, and now you’re their hope,” said Naama Levy, one of the released hostages, as per The Times of Israel. Naama further added, “Once you were elected, we heard that you want to do everything to make a deal as soon as possible… You gave us hope.”

Trump told the released hostages, “Well, we said, ‘You better let us have those people back, you better let them out.’ We did say that and something happened, right. Now we’ve got to get the rest out.” One of the people then requested, “Please do it again.”

President Trump met with eight released hostages from Gaza, listening to their heartbreaking stories. They expressed gratitude for his unwavering efforts to bring them & others home. Hamas’ actions have inflicted immense suffering, AND THEIR REIGN OF TERROR MUST BE STOPPED.🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/Sy0G3fwSqL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2025

Donald Trump has now issued a heated warning to Hamas terrorists to “release all hostages” and “leave Gaza.” This warning came after the White House was challenged by Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy over its decision to negotiate with Hamas terrorists.

“If the U.S. has a long-standing policy that we do not negotiate with terrorists, then why is the U.S. now negotiating directly and for the first time ever with Hamas?” the reporter asked.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt swiftly replied, “Well, when it comes to the negotiations that you’re referring to, first of all, the special envoy who’s engaged in these negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone.”

Donald Trump Warns Hamas Terrorists

Shortly after this, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account and warned Hamas terrorists. He started his post by saying, “Shalom Hamas” means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

Trump added, “Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Mentioning his meeting with released hostages, he said, “I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

“Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!,” the US president concluded.

Political Leaders React to Donald Trump’s Warning

Several world leaders have appreciated Trump’s readiness to take action against the terrorist group. Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister of Israel, thanked Trump on X as he wrote, “Thank you, Mr. President, for your commitment to Israel’s security and the security of the entire free world and for your concern for the return of all our hostages to their homes.”

Thank you, Mr. President, for your commitment to Israel’s security and the security of the entire free world and for your concern for the return of all our hostages to their homes.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SHUFX8vzqY — בצלאל סמוטריץ’ (@bezalelsm) March 5, 2025

American politician and attorney Lindsey Graham tweeted, “President @realDonaldTrump, you have my complete and total support. This is why I believe President Trump is the right man at the right time to deal with the bad guys and bring peace to the world. This ultimatum should have been delivered to Hamas early on by the Biden Administration. Mr. President: You are right to say it and It’s imperative you do it if Hamas refuses.”