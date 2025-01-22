Who is Karoline Leavitt? Here’s What We Know About Donald Trump’s Youngest-ever Press Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump is energized and ready to “Make America Great Again,” as he declared in his inaugural speech on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. With the promise that a “golden age” for America has begun, Trump seemed determined to deliver on his vision. Before the ceremony, Republicans secured a majority in the Senate, and Trump wasted no time appointing key figures to his cabinet for his second term.

As per CBS News, notable picks include JD Vance as Vice President, Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, Pam Bondi as Attorney General, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will head Homeland Security, while Kash Patel is set to lead the FBI. Former DNI John Ratcliffe will serve as CIA Director, Rep. Michael Waltz will take on the role of National Security Adviser, and Rep. Elise Stefanik will become Ambassador to the U.N.

However, one member of the group who happens to be the youngest person ever to hold the powerful position is Trump’s new press secretary ( The job hasn’t been held by anyone under 30 since 1969 under former President Richard Nixon’s administration.) 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt. Since she arrived in office, she has managed to make waves in Washington, D.C. Wonder what’s so special about this lady? Let’s find out.

As per reports, after getting a break as a student assistant for Fox News during his 2016 campaign for the White House, Leavitt worked as the press secretary during Trump’s first stint as president and also worked as a communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has nominated to be UN ambassador.

The journalist, who is a New Hampshire native, graduated from Saint Anselm College in 2019 with communications and political science degrees. She is known to be fierce and aggressive with her defenses and has worked actively in several campaigns. Moreover, Karoline Leavitt has also won brownie points from Trump due to wit, perseverance, and possibly striking looks (we are only guessing). Reportedly, Trump’s first press secretaries, Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, were known for quarreling with reporters.

As per CBS News, Donald Trump praised the journalist and said, “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium.” On January 20, she wrote, “Thank you to the hardworking White House staff for preparing for our arrival. See you soon!”

Much later, after the inauguration, she posted a picture from the Capitol Rotunda. “The Golden Age of America has begun,” she wrote. In terms of Karoline’s personal life, the journalist shares bits and pieces of her life on Instagram with her followers. She is married to her partner Nick, who is a self-employed business owner. The duo welcomed their son Nicholas Robert, aka Niko

in July 2024.