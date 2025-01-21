Lip Reader Reveals What Donald Trump Whispered To Melania at the Inauguration Ball—You Won’t Believe What They Said

Viewers saw Donald Trump whispering to Melania during the first dance at the president’s inaugural ball on Jan 20. A lip reader has given their views on what the two might be speaking about. During the inauguration ceremony, the 78-year-old President Trump and the first lady, Melania were joined by JD Vance, his Vice President and second lady Usha Vance.

Donald Trump is the first person to be convicted of a felony to assume the presidency. He was seen wearing a tuxedo, while Melania flaunted a strapless gown with black detailing. The couple attended three inaugural balls in one night which started off at the military themed Commander-in-Chief Ball. In this ball, the couple danced to Elvis Presley’s ‘An American Trilogy’.

🚨 VIRAL MOMENT 🇺🇸 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump light up the dance floor at their Inaugural Ball in Washington! ✨ And don’t miss the Vice President JD Vance and his elegant wife, Usha, twirling into the night with their own first dance! 💃🕺… pic.twitter.com/nW3CHxO2Df — know the Unknown (@imurpartha) January 21, 2025

Melania and Trump then headed towards the Liberty Balls and danced on the stage along with the entire Trump family. They then went to Union Station for the Starlight Ball to end the evening. “We needed three because we have such support,” Trump shouted to the crowd at the Liberty Ball that took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

As per Tyla, in one of the clips taken during the Commander-in-Chief Ball, lip reader Jeremy Freeman read that Trump told Melania, “Nobody let me down today.” The expert even analyzed another clip that was taken during the dance in Liberty Ball.

“Today is one we will never forget,” Melania reportedly said to her husband, to which he replied: “You’re right there, I’ll learn I’ll fight.” According to Jeremy, the first lady then assured: “I got you.” “We’ll see,” Trump apparently responded to her, he added: “Will you control it, unless it’s tricky less pushing away.” “It’s a no,” Melania replied while Trump reassured: “I hear you.” “I waited for him until half an hour ago,” Melania added she resolved: “But we can smile still.”

Even during the day, Trump made some bizarre comments about Melania’s feet, that too during his post-inauguration speech. He shared a conversation he earlier had with his wife, and said, “I have a first lady who has been incredible. I shouldn’t say this. I’m going to get hell when I say this, but her feet are absolutely aching. You know, those heels.”

President Donald Trump talks about Melania’s feet. pic.twitter.com/nZbdGn9NFR — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 20, 2025

Trump kept explaining how he and Melania ‘thought they were leaving’ just when someone came up to them and asked Trump to ‘say hello’ to some of his other fans. As per Trump, Melania said: “Darling, I love you so much, but my feet are killing me.” “I said, ‘Honey, let me just see how far it is’,” he recalled, explaining that the walk was ‘maybe four or 500 yards’.

“That’s five football fields,” Trump said jokingly. “I said, ‘Can you make it?'” He then revealed how Melania exactly responded to the situation: “She said, ‘We’re going to make it. No matter what, we’re going to make it because we have to go’.” The crowd then went into a cheer which was followed by Trump’s anecdote.