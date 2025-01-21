Donald Trump has officially begun his term as the 47th President of the United States, and accompanying him is his wife Melania Trump, who is all set to serve as the First Lady. His inauguration ceremony was no less than a feast for the country and came with several notable moments. One such incident was the snubbed kiss.

To the uninformed, Trump was seen leaning in for a kiss from Melania in a clip, but she leaned the other way and gave her husband an air kiss. For a long time, people could not stop talking about this moment, which caused Donald Trump firsthand embarrassment. However, the tables turned when Melania Trump showed up in her stunning outfit, and her fans could not get enough of it.

Melania has been STUNNING today serving fashion in her black and white motif. Here she is entering the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball. Trump looks amazing too! 🤩pic.twitter.com/Tq3xVOEQgA pic.twitter.com/EBFHfEKbS7 — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) January 21, 2025

The FLOTUS stole the show with a mid-event outfit change, leaving everyone gaping in awe as she swapped her all-black sleuth-ish outfit for a stunning off-shoulder gown with beautiful black detailing and a complimentary choker. Donald Trump, in contrast, wore a nice tuxedo, making sure he didn’t steal the moment from his wife.

One user raved in the beauty of Melania’s gown and wrote, “ Simple and classy. Melania wears the dress it doesn’t wear her. Beautiful!” Another X user tweeted, “She looks exquisite in her gown! It’s wonderful to see a First Lady who exemplifies such grace and class again!” One more person said, “Stunning…….she could literally wear a flour sack and make it look like a million $$$$$”

Stunning…….she could literally wear a flour sack and make it look like a million $$$$$ — Rocky_7777777 (@Rocky_7777777) January 21, 2025

Joining the Trumps for the dance were JD and Usha Vance. While people talked about Melania’s rocking outfit, they couldn’t stop gushing over Usha’s attire as well. One user wrote, “JD absolutely knocked it 100 miles out of the park marrying her. Amazing FLOTUS & SLOTUS” Another person commented, “Those ladies haven’t failed to impress. They look stunning with each wardrobe change.” One more person adored Usha Vance and said, “Usha slaying again. She looks like Queen Elsa”

Vice President Vance and Second Lady of the USA Usha Vance. 😍 Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball. pic.twitter.com/mEUQXy4Dl0 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 21, 2025

Melania Trump’s outfit change was no less than a distraction and a huge favor to Donald Trump’s night. It was probably at this moment that the people could stop thinking about the snubbed kiss as she graced the floor in her stunning outfit with her husband. Upon further analyzing the clip, one can decipher that Melania’s huge hat was the reason for there being no contact at the time of the kiss.

Trump gives Melania an air-kiss as not to mess up her gorgeous look. That’s respect.pic.twitter.com/G5dRcdgyX7 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 20, 2025

However, the matter was subdued thanks to the FLOTUS’ epic wardrobe change. Notably, Melania Trump wore a range of designerwear throughout the inaugural day: her coat was from Adam Lippes, her hat from Eric Javits, and her shoes, from Manolo Blahnik.