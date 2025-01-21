Donald Trump’s dramatic entrance at the US Capitol for his swearing-in as the 47th president made a bold statement, while First Lady Melania Trump wowed all with her subtle yet commanding move. Body language expert Judi James has decoded their respective body languages and while Trump appeared in his usual larger-than-life demeanor, it was Melania’s understated action that accentuated her influence.

Trump arrived in what James described as “full heavyweight mode,” as he exuded dominance while stepping out of the car with squared shoulders and a purposeful gaze. “Gone was the peacocking and showboating of old,” James explained as she talked about his deliberate transformation into an influential figure. His raised fist, a subdued but triumphant gesture, was a symbolic declaration of his intent to reclaim power. With his chest inflated and spine upright, Trump’s body language screamed confidence.

“As he stepped out of the car, he stood to attention, shoulders squared, head rotating like he was scanning for doubters. Then, with a single, low-raised fist, he delivered a quiet yet commanding gesture of triumph – a silent statement that said, ‘Try stopping me now.’” James said.

For sure Trump’s outward gestures of authority dominated the public spectacle. However, it was inside the church that Melania made her statement. James elaborated that Melania Trump’s move was subtle but significant. She extended her hand first, prompting Trump to take it after a moment.

James called this gesture a “subtle power play.” She suggested this to be an unspoken acknowledgment of Melania Trump’s elevated status in this chapter of Trump’s career. Her self-controlled demeanor and quiet confidence radiated a vibe of a strong partnership way more balanced than it might look with bare eyes.

The couple’s attire was a further amplification of their synchronized image as both donned sleek black overcoats. Melania Trump, though slammed for her dressing choice, had a white hat on that added a striking contrast. It was suggestive of breaking the solemn mood of the event and injecting an element of high fashion.

James noted, “Inside the church, there was another shift. Trump held Melania’s hand, but this time, it was Melania who made the first move, offering hers in a subtle power play. Trump took it after a moment, suggesting an agreement between the two: her status and profile this time around were part of the show. Even their outfits were perfectly coordinated – sleek black overcoats, tailored and businesslike, with Melania’s white hat brim breaking the somber tone. It was a power couple display, but made it fashion.”

Donald Trump took the oath of office, declaring ‘America’s decline is over’ and pledging to rescue the nation from years of betrayal. He promised a crackdown on illegal immigration and portrayed himself as a savior chosen by God https://t.co/HBSUPea6dK pic.twitter.com/eMXqkI3daa — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2025

This dynamic duo’s scintillating appearance certainly contrasts the traditional roles often expected in political partnerships. As Donald Trump takes on his second term, Melania’s influence will most likely be a key aspect of the couple’s public persona.