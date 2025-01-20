Melania Trump Faces Backlash Over Her Inauguration Outfit, Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons—Is it a Hit or a Miss?

Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day outfit has once again divided the internet. The first lady to be has created quite the buzz with her fashion choices lately. Melania’s latest fashion choice has been dubbed as “high fashion” by some while some are comparing it to pop icon Michael Jackson.

Melania was spotted at the St. Johns Church with Donald Trump ahead of the Inauguration ceremony. The couple was photographed outside the Church where they went to attend the mass.

The first lady to be opted for a double-breasted navy coat and skirt for the occasion. The coast is designed by an independent designer named Adam Lippes. The coat was paired with an ivory blouse.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs Melania Trump,” Lippe stated. The designer also revealed how America’s finest craftsmen have worked on the outfit that Melania donned.

US President-elect Donald Trump, center, and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive for mass at St. Johns Church ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC Melania is wearing a custom double-breasted navy coat by Adam Lippes and a matching boater hat by Eric… pic.twitter.com/wkT4fJYIKu — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) January 20, 2025

The highlight of the outfit is perhaps the hat that Melania went for. The 54-year-old wore a boater hat by Eric Javits. The wide-brimmed hat concealed the upper half of her face. Mrs Trump finished off the look with a pair of black leather gloves and black pumps.

People on the internet had very strong opinions about Melania’s outfit. A user immediately posted a clip of her arriving at the church and captioned it, “Why is she dressed like Michael Jackson?”

A lot of people on the internet seemed to agree with the user. “Smooth criminal,” a comment on the post referenced Jackson’s song. “Cuz she’s a smooth criminal,” another chimed in. A third added, “I don’t remember Jackson in a skirt and high heels?”

One netizen referenced another Michael Jackson song while mocking Mrs Trump in the comments section. It’s “Thriller ! Is it her ?” the comment read.

Another user called Melania out for her “horrible” fashion sense. A second commented about how they “struggled” to understand the “crazy outfit.”

The other half of the internet was extremely impressed with Melania’s ensemble. “Navy coat, boater hat, and Manolos. Melania just made inauguration day a fashion week moment,” one comment read.

Another chimed in while writing, “Class has returned. Elegance, Grace & Beauty there has never been a more Regal First Lady.” This isn’t the first time that the 54-year-old has been questioned for what she wore at a high-profile event. Melania’s outfit at Jimmy Carter’s funeral drew a lot of attention at the beginning of the month.

Melania Trump is wearing a black Valentino trench coat dress with a bold white collar today. This dramatic collar features what Valentino calls “The Kissing Lovers,” a black and white print of a couple kissing among roses and butterflies, and was made in collaboration with… pic.twitter.com/YebjJ0F9J4 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 9, 2025

Melania was compared to a “nun” for wearing a black and white dress at the funeral. The dress was a Valentino trench coat dress. The former model’s outfit was brutally trolled by netizens. “Is she taking fashion advice from Pilgrims now?” a comment enquired. Another added, “WTF is Melania wearing? Did the nun store have a sale?”

The Valentino dress featured a detailing of a painting that Valentino labelled as “The Kissing Lovers.” The dress was a part of an Undercover and Valentino collaboration that came out in 2019.