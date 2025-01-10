‘Did the Nun Store Have a Sale?’ Melania Trump’s Dress at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral Draws Fashion Criticism

Upcoming FLOTUS, Melania Trump, accompanied her husband Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. The upcoming First Lady raised more than a few eyebrows for her fashion choice for the occasion. Several very high-profile public figures showed up to pay their respect to the former US president’s funeral.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton were among them. The final burial took place in Carter’s hometown in Georgia. The 39th US President was buried beside his late wife Rosalynn Carter.

Melania’s dress caught a lot of attention when pictures from the funeral were released. The 54-year-old opted for a Valentino trench coat dress for the occasion. The highlight of the black and white dress is its dramatic collar that features an artwork that Valentino labelled as “The Kissing Lovers.” It depicts a couple fondly kissing each other surrounded by flowers and butterflies.

Comments sections of posts with Melania’s pictures were filled with netizens with very strong opinions about the dress. “WTF is Melania wearing? Did the nun store have a sale?” one comment read.

Melania Trump is wearing a black Valentino trench coat dress with a bold white collar today. This dramatic collar features what Valentino calls "The Kissing Lovers," a black and white print of a couple kissing among roses and butterflies, and was made in collaboration with…

Other users had similar remarks about the dress with many saying the outfit resembled a nun’s attire. “Is she taking fashion advice from Pilgrims now?” another added. A third user chimed in writing, “Such a strange outfit, looks like Pilgrim on Thanksgiving”.

Several other netizens sympathised with Mrs Trump while noting that her mother passed away around this time last year. People started pointing out that Melania looked sad and grieving.

“She lost her Mother on the same day a year ago. Maybe she feels sad,” one comment read. “A daughter grieving the death of her mother 1 year ago,” another noted. Netizens noted that it’s been exactly a year since Melania’s mom passed away while adding “I’m sure it’s very difficult for her to be at this funeral.”

Melania’s dress was part of a collection that Undercover and Valentino collaborated on in 2019. The collection came out in the Fall/Winter 2019 collection.