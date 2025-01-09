President-elect Donald Trump, not unknown for his controversial equation with Jimmy Carter, visited the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday to pay respects to the 39th president as he lay in state ahead of his funeral on Thursday in Washington, D.C. The former President breathed his last on 29th December, aged 100.

Trump had frequently targeted Carter during his 2024 campaign. It even included a renewed criticism this week over the former president’s decision to cede control of the Panama Canal more than 40 years ago. He called the move a failure and accused the 39th President of “giving away one of America’s greatest strategic assets.” He implied that the decision weakened U.S. geopolitical influence.

However, Trump was seen with a heartfelt attitude when he showed up to pay tribute. His wife, Melania, joined him at the Capitol. The former first lady was dressed elegantly in a long black coat. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they observed a moment of silence by Carter’s flag-draped casket. He rests atop the historic Lincoln catafalque and is guarded by a military honor detail.

As the couple exited the Rotunda, Melania was seen offering a reserved smile to other dignitaries present. The entire Trump visit took place amid strict security as the Capitol police had earlier held a man who was trying to get into the complex with a machete and three knives.

Notably, this was Trump’s first-ever Capitol visit after leaving office in January 2021. Trump, who plans to attend Carter’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral, is also on Capitol Hill for meetings with Republican senators as he is preparing to take office for a second term in 12 days. His presence on Wednesday briefly halted the flow of citizens who had been lining up to pay their respects to Carter.

Despite their political disagreements in the past, Jimmy Carter’s legacy as a leader dedicated to improving the lives of Americans was recently acknowledged by Trump, with the latter applauding Carter for his efforts. He mentioned that the late president had done “everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans.”

Other prominent people who were spotted in the tribute ceremony were Senators Bernie Sanders and Andy Kim, billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, and businesswoman Luci Baines Johnson, to name a few.