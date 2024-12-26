In a surprising Christmas Day announcement, Donald Trump revealed Kevin Marino Cabrera as his pick for the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a nomination set against the backdrop of growing tensions between the two nations. Trump’s statement seemed to be defiant and included sharp criticism of the country’s control over the Panama Canal.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams,” Trump said. Cabrera, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner and vice chairman of the International Trade Consortium, took to his X account to express his gratitude, saying he was “humbled” to have this nomination.

Thank you, President Trump! 🇺🇸 I’m humbled and honored by your nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/p1N8v3YYLJ — Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera (@KMCabreraFL) December 25, 2024

The announcement came fresh after Trump’s fiery remarks at a Turning Point USA conference in Arizona, where he proposed reclaiming operations of the canal. The president-elect called the fees on shipping companies “ridiculous,” accusing Panama of being overly influenced by China.

“We’re being ripped off at the Panama Canal,” Trump declared as he criticized the treaties that led to the United States transferring full control of the canal to Panama in 1999. He received counter statements, too, following his claims.

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino released a strong video statement that affirms Panama’s sovereignty over the canal. He did not mention Trump’s name but defended the management of the canal, explaining the reasoning behind shipping fees, which is based on expert assessments of operational costs and global demand.

“Every square meter of the canal belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to our country,” he stated, focusing on the investments Panama has made to expand and improve the canal.

Undeterred, Trump fired back on social media with a provocative post that features an image of the U.S. flag planted in the canal zone, captioned “Welcome to the United States Canal!”

The Panama Canal is a 51-mile waterway critical to international trade that has served as an emblem of U.S.-Panama relations for more than a century. The United States long ago ceded control over the waterway but the canal remains a point of contention, especially now that Trump has zeroed in on what he believes are unfair practices.