Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Enhanced Security to Prevent Another January 6

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. The ceremony is set to take place on 20th January in Washington, D.C. The ceremony is overshadowed by the events of January 6, 2021, wherein Trump had tried to overturn the result of the 2020 election by appealing to his supporters. His supporters attacked the Capitol after the president-re-elect instructed them to “fight like hell.”

Joe Biden noted 6 January 2021 as “one of the toughest days in American history.” The inauguration ceremony which will take place on 20th January 2025 will be tightly guarded considering the events from four years ago. Utmost security precautions are said to be set in place in preparation. Associated Press also reports that no tourists will be allowed on the day of the ceremony.

“We’ve got to get back to the basic, normal transfer of power,” Biden added. He also looked back on the events 4 years ago while noting that the day was a “genuine threat to democracy. I’m hopeful we’re beyond that now.”

The mob attack took place after Joe Biden was elected as the President of the Unites States. Trump claimed that the Democrats rigged the election in order to win. He also alleged that voter fraud was involved in the election. Trump claimed that the election was a “fraud on the American people.”

The 78-year-old also labelled the Republicans who would not support the cause as “pathetic” and “weak.” Trump appealed to his followers to march over to the Capitol and express themselves “peacefully and patriotically.” The chain of events that followed was anything but peaceful.

January 6 has been immortalised in the history of the U.S. The havoc that Trump supporters caused 4 years ago was considered an attack on the institution of democracy. “We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump had asserted back then.

On the day of the rally, Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol to rally for their cause. Soon after, the mob started attacking the cops and breached the security parameters set up outside the White House. Some of them even climbed the walls of the West Terrace.

The riots reportedly caused damage of $1.5 million to the Capitol building. Trump was charged with impeachment for inciting an insurrection soon after. The President re-elect labelled January 6, 2021 as a “day of love.” The mobs that assembled at the Capitol on the day retaliated against the police and attacked them.