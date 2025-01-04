All Eyes on Donald Trump: What to Expect on Inauguration Day?

On January 20, 2025, Mr. Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. As the inauguration day approaches, speculation is buzzing around Washington, D.C., about the days leading up to the festivities and the main events.

As per traditions, on January 6, 2025, the sitting vice president and presidential opponent of Donald Trump, Ms. Kamala Harris, will preside over the Joint Session of Congress for the final Electoral College vote.

This day will certainly bring back the memories of January 6, 2021, when Donald Trump led a violent mob and left them charging towards Congress when his then Vice-President refused to declare him the winner of electoral college votes, albeit unconstitutionally.

Did the Fraternal Order of Police @GLFOP not see Donald Trump inciting a mob to attack police officers on January 6, 2021? Trump watched this for 3 hours and didn’t just let it continue, he added fuel to make it worse. pic.twitter.com/nUwEDVIGSS — Brian Carniello 🇺🇸 (@BrianCarniello1) September 7, 2024

Since then, Congress has passed reforms that now require one-fifth of House and Senate votes to challenge the state’s results in comparison to earlier norms wherein one objection from the House and Senate could derail the whole process.

So far, there have been no talks of protests or marches on January 20, 2025, against the inauguration. Organizations like the Women’s March, National Women’s Law Centre, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Popular Democracy are organizing another day of action with the People’s March on January 18, 2025, in Washington, DC, in response to Trump’s impending inauguration. Events are also anticipated in other major cities. These are, however, not confirmed so far.

President-elect Trump and Vice-President-elect JD Vance are due to take oath to their office at noon ET on January 20, 2025. The event that comes once in four years and is a celebration of American democracy is bound to attract a huge audience, and people from all over the country are expected to visit the Capitol to witness this celebration and other festivities.

I BELIEVE 💯 that President Trump’s 2025 Inauguration ♥️ will be the biggest crowd in history. 💯 Patriotic Americans from all across the country will make the trek to be present at his historic event to show their support for the 47th President of the United States! 💯 What say… pic.twitter.com/DwMthpabpj — ❤️‍🔥 𝓓𝓪𝓻 ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) November 15, 2024

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will soon start distributing the tickets for the swearing-in ceremony to their constituents based on requests. Though few of the members of Congress have been taking requests since November, some still have set a deadline to open the requests, and some Congress members closed those lines earlier in December due to high demand.

Though tickets to different ceremonies are either free (available on request) or are inexpensive, for better seats and views, different agencies have been selling the tickets to inaugural balls and morning worship services.

Christmas has passed, but it’s not too late for a present! Join us as we celebrate President Trump and JD Vance’s historic victory and inauguration next month at BCF’s Legacy of Freedom Inaugural Ball! This is a celebration you won’t want to miss! Secure your tickets and… pic.twitter.com/fJPdOUAWqZ — Diante Johnson (@BCFPresident) December 28, 2024

Unlike the swearing-in ceremony of 2021, the outgoing President, Joe Biden and the First Lady, Jill Biden, have confirmed their presence for the day. This confirmation was given in late November of last year, ensuring the peaceful transition of power.

The list of other attendees for these festivities and the swearing-in ceremony has not been made public so far. Though in an unpredictable move, the Trump Inaugural Committee has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the inauguration. The attendance from the Chinese president has not been confirmed so far. Among other attendees, the state heads or representatives from various allied nations are expected to attend the events.

Where Republicans are gearing up for the inauguration festivities, the irony that these are falling on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) is not lost on Democrats. With his white nationalist rhetoric and a fan following of known members of the KKK, Donald Trump’s swearing-in on MLK Day is not sitting well with many netizens. There have been many calls to change the inauguration date.

This, however, is a coincidence as MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday of January, which happens to fall on January 20, 2025. A new US President swears in on the day the term of their predecessor ends. As that date falls on January 20, the swearing-in ceremony will have to be carried out on the same day as per the constitution.