Donald Trump’s Day 1 Plans As POTUS Revealed

Donald Trump has a list of things planned to be executed on his first day as the President of the US. His to-do list includes starting up the mass deportation of migrants, rolling back Biden administration policies on education, and pardoning people arrested for their role in the riot at the Capitol in 2021. Trump also plans on reshaping the federal government by firing thousands of federal employees who he believes are secretly working against him.

Donald Trump primarily plans to strengthen immigration policies by launching the biggest mass deportation of illegal immigrants in American history. He plans to execute this by using local law enforcement and the National Guard to assist with the removal process. As a plan of action, he has hired veteran immigration official Tom Homan. Additionally, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been taken on board to oversee homeland security, and Steven Miller as White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

When asked if he would promise never to abuse power as retribution against anybody, Trump said, “Except for Day One. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

In Trump’s own words, “On Day One, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out,” Trump said at his Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 28. “I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”

There is a chance that Trump could reinstate his ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while the US immigration courts process their claims. During Trump’s first term as POTUS, around 70,000 asylum seekers were returned to Mexico to wait for their hearings.

During the Wisconsin campaign rally in September, Trump said, “On day one of my new administration, I will stop all migrant flights. I will shut down all entries through the migrant phone app. I will end catch-and-release. I will restore Remain in Mexico, we will seal the border,”

Donald Trump’s Day 1 plan also includes ending the 150-year-old birthright citizenship. This policy offers American citizenship to anyone born on US soil. In an interview with NBC News anchor Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, Trump said, “We’re going to end that because it’s ridiculous.”

Trump: "Yeah, ABSOLUTELY… we have to end it. We're the only country that has it."

Trump’s other priority task would be pardoning those convicted of storming the Capitol in 2021. Over 1,500 Trump supporters faced charges for attacking the Capitol almost four years ago. As POTUS, Trump has the authority to forgive people convicted of federal crimes or end their prison sentences. He can pardon anyone convicted in federal court, District of Columbia Superior Court, or in a military court-martial.

Donald Trump also plans to dismiss most of his criminal cases, especially the federal ones. He has decided to fire Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting two federal cases against him. Smith had charged Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The second-time president-elect could also work towards discontinuing the civil service protection offered to career employees. This move would make firing easy and can be used to reduce the federal workforce drastically. Trump plans to keep a check on government officials who leak to reporters and might require federal employees to pass a new civil service test.

Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump has promised to impose tariffs on imported goods, particularly those from China. He believes this would keep manufacturing jobs in the United States, shrink the federal deficit, and help lower food prices. This act is also a part of Trump’s national security agenda.

In one of the other campaigns, Trump has made it clear that he would roll back the Biden administration’s action seeking to protect transgender students from discrimination in schools. Trump has consistently voiced opposition to transgender rights and has promised to sign a new executive order on Day 1 as POTUS. He alleged that this would cut federal money for any school “pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto the lives of our children.”

Donald Trump announced he would "ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the U.S. government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth."

Another of Trump’s plans is to reverse climate policies aimed at reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. He may roll back environmental protection policies by halting wind projects and scraping climate targets set by the Biden administration. Donald Trump plans to bring down inflation by increasing oil and gas drilling.

Trump’s transition team also plans to cut EV support and impose tariffs on battery materials. “On Day One of the Trump administration, I will terminate Kamala’s insane electric vehicle mandate, and we will end the green new scam once and for all. The green new scam will end,” Trump said.

Trump’s priority during the 2016 election campaign was to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement. This was executed within six months of assuming office. President Joe Biden, however, made rejoining the agreement his priority. Media reports suggest that Donald Trump might withdraw from the Paris climate agreement once again when he takes office in January.

Trump’s future White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told Fox News that Trump would negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. “It includes, on Day 1, bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end this war.”, she added.

Donald Trump has also vowed to reverse the changes done to the country’s only federal grant family planning program, Title X. This family planning program provides no-cost and low-cost contraception counseling and dispensation to those who would otherwise be unable to afford it. During his first term as POTUS, Trump implemented a new rule that prohibited any health provider in the Title X network from mentioning the term ‘abortion’ to patients. This policy was reversed by the Biden administration. Trump’s second term in office can see a rollback on the policy sooner or later.

Donald Trump won the US presidential elections on November 5th and will be assuming ambitious Day 1 plans for the second term. This involves rolling back a lot of policies implemented during the Biden administration. The execution of all these plans on the first day raises questions about governance and prioritization. Will Trump be able to deliver these promises? Only time will tell.