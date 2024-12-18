Trump's Niece Explains Why Uncle's Second Term Will Be Worse Than His First: "He Doesn’t Have To..."

President-elect Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary Trump has time and again warned about the 'dictatorial' second term her uncle will unleash come January. In a recent appearance on The New Abnormal podcast, the author reiterated her disappointment over the Republican leader's return to the White Office. “He doesn’t have to appease anybody. He is not running for re-election. He doesn’t have to play any games. He doesn’t have to stay within the lines,” Mary reasoned, arguing that the political stage is already set to be “more dangerous than the first."

As per The Daily Beast, she stressed that Donald's second go at the presidency is already proving to be more dangerous than the first given his recent nominations for the Executive branch and Cabinet positions—most having a controversial past involving baseless claims and abuse allegations. According to HuffPost, she stated, “So the depressing part is everybody in corporate media, everybody in the Republican Party and a significant percentage of Donald’s voters knew it was going to be more dangerous, and yet, here we are.”

"I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us," the psychologist posted on X (formerly Twitter) right after Donald won the 2024 elections. In her blog, she penned, "There is no false hope; no silver lining...I think it's fair to say it will be much worse for those of us who fought as hard as we could to make sure we never had to wake up to this nightmare." Newsweek reported that she termed her uncle a fascist and urged her readers to 'confront' him 'head-on'.

Donald's former chief of staff, John Kelly, also asserted that the Republican leader "certainly falls into the general definition of fascist," in an exclusive with The New York Times. Kelly's claims were backed by a letter signed by over a dozen former Trump administration officials. In response, Donald at a rally, a week ahead of the election, stated, "I am not a Nazi, I am the opposite of a Nazi."

Steven Cheung, Donald's campaign spokesperson, also slammed, "This is nothing more than disgruntled, former low-level employees, who had remarkably undistinguished careers in government and are now trying to survive as never Trump pundits fighting over cable news contracts." The statement continued, "The fact remains they did not serve their country and President well, and will have to live with that dishonor for the rest of their miserable lives." Mary concluded in her blog that 'the tyranny' of her uncle will "engulf what once was the world's greatest democracy." In 2020, in her work Too Much and Never Enough, she had also asserted her uncle is "utterly incapable of leading the country" and allowing him to do so would prove horrendous.