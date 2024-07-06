Mary Trump Reveals the One Thing That is 'Scarier' Than Uncle Donald 'Returning' to the Oval Office

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, expressed her deepest concerns about the upcoming November presidential elections. In her recent Substack newsletter, she outlined a scenario even more alarming than her uncle's potential return to the White House. "The only thing scarier than the idea of my uncle being in the Oval Office again is the idea of the Republicans controlling the Senate and the House of Representatives," Mary wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

She feared that both chambers, particularly the House, could be filled with 'even more extreme sycophants who hate the Constitution with the same blind passion with which they hate women and minorities,' as per Newsweek. Mary is concerned that if Republicans win control of Congress, they will just follow Donald's agenda, target his rivals, and stop providing aid to allies. Concerns were also expressed regarding the possibility that Donald will name younger justices to the Supreme Court to succeed Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, hinting that this could potentially impact American lives for generations.

Former President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, tells NBC News that Biden is the “best president” of her lifetime.



“Donald Trump should never be allowed near the levers of power ever again,” she tells @VaughnHillyard prior to the debate.https://t.co/CB96Lfr76E pic.twitter.com/EhnyxfH7iJ — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 27, 2024

Mary's concerns come in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity. She kept going to clarify her statement, "The Supreme Court's immunity ruling was a chilling but compelling reminder that, while stopping Donald is our most immediate task, we also have to stop the people who enable him." She believes that these backers are a bigger threat to American institutions than Donald.

Trump also faced off against Joe Biden in the first of three presidential debates on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia, and Mary reflected on the recent presidential debate and criticized her uncle's performance. She argued, "Let's be honest about the performance of the other person on the stage who, if the metrics by which we're measuring success are honesty, policy, a vision for America, and the defense of democracy, had a debate so apocalyptically disastrous that I can't believe that not one pundit, not one Republican official (at least none I'm aware of) has called on Donald Trump to drop out of the race."

I agree with Mary Trump….. pic.twitter.com/Lm713c0cW3 — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) July 5, 2024

Mary also urged voters to rally behind President Biden, despite acknowledging his poor debate showing. She suggested that people 'adopt a race or two' to assist Democratic senators in danger or take on House Republicans in risk in order to urge people to become active in contests farther down the ballot, as per HuffPost.

"Now that we know the Supreme Court has ensured Donald is free to operate outside the Constitution with impunity, we have to find other ways to stop him," she emphasized. Mary emphasized that action is the cure to the concern and urged voters to 'roll up our sleeves and get to work' to safeguard democracy. Mary's apparently worried that if Republicans take both the Senate and the House, it could lead to major policy changes and might harm democracy.