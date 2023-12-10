When Mary Trump Said Her Uncle Trump's 'Dysfunctional' Upbringing Proved Dangerous for America

Donald Trump has been a busy bee lately, especially with his involvement in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. That and his long list of legal perils have kept the former President on his toes this past year. But, concerning his niece Mary L Trump, things aren’t exactly the best between them. Although they were known to be close initially, they gradually drifted with neither maintaining much communication. Trump was always known to have come from a rather noble background which cemented his career in business as per People. However, his niece once claimed that perhaps his upbringing from an allegedly “dysfunctional family” has resulted in undesirable circumstances for America.

According to a 2020 article by ABC News, Trump’s niece appeared in the aforementioned publication for an interview after the release of her explosive book: Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The author and political enthusiast often called for the resignation of her uncle from Office and voiced out her various disagreements against him. As per Mary, he was raised in a “dysfunctional” family whose core beliefs claimed “money stood in for acts of love” and that a patriarch could potentially use his own family as “pawns”; resulting in “quite a dangerous situation” for America eons later.

In a conversation with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, Mary claimed: “He [Trump] is utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.” She continued to note the existence of the slim possibility of him becoming a completely different person if only he was born into a different family. Mary said: “It’s impossible to know who Donald might have been.”

Moreover, she alleged that Trump’s father - Fred Trump was a “sociopath” who would encourage his children to chase success “at all costs.” Additionally, to have a filtered view of people as “expendable” and to “do anything to get attention, financial rewards, and to win.” Mary adds: “His father was incredibly driven in a way that turned other people including his children and wife into pawns to be used to his own ends.”

Mary Trump’s dad/Donald Trump’s older brother Fred Trump, Jr. fell out of favor with his father for becoming a pilot, etc. He was in ROTC and joined the Air National Guard. So MAGA Force, Trumpster, Trump in 2024 heroes like Ronna Romney, Sean Hannity, etc. hate him. #DemVoice1 https://t.co/Vet0o8rINM — Andy Fox 🌊 (@factandrumor) October 20, 2022

To back up her claims, Mary recalled the time her father: Fred Trump Jr. didn’t adhere to these values and the aftermath of it. She said: “he was punished for being kind, for being generous…for having interests outside of what my grandfather thought was acceptable.” Mary went on to allege that her uncle practically watched and learned from her dad’s experiences. She said in conclusion: “Donald clearly learned the lesson from watching his [older] brother and seeing how poorly his brother was treated by the family and patriarch in return.” To date, Trump remains in denial of any such accusations against him or his family.

