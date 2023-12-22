Donald Trump Is Unhappy About His Kids Not Serving In His Administration If He Gets Re-Elected

Former President Donald Trump has continued to remain in the limelight amid his ongoing campaign for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. Furthermore, his involvement in legal affairs doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Although he recently pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in the federal Classified Documents Case in Miami, as per Reuters, there are still many more legal hurdles he’s yet to tackle. Regardless of the myriad of problems he’s facing, the one thing he remains laser-focused on is winning office a second time. But, it appears he isn’t all that thrilled about it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

According to reports by People, the former President opened up about how crestfallen he felt knowing his children wouldn’t be there to support him in terms of administration if he got re-elected. As per NBC News, the former President was in an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier and discussed the aforementioned matters with great vulnerability.

Looking back at the years of backlash Trump’s family has faced since he became President, he said regretfully, “That’s enough for the family.” He continued to state, “It’s too painful for the family.” The former President claimed that his beloved family has “been through hell” ever since he began campaigning.

Trump referred to the impact of his being involved in politics on his children [except Barron]. His daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner who were close advisors of his in the White House, both faced terrible backlash for their time served under Trump. Due to the pressure, safety, and possibly peace of mind, the couple decided to step away from politics entirely. Ivanka is known to have a very close bond with her dear father, understandably, it’s a bitter pill for Trump to swallow.

When it comes to his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., both have been consistently working for their father as he gears up for the Elections. While Eric remains out of the spotlight and is rarely seen, his brother Donald Trump Jr. has been spotted beside his father for the duration of his ongoing campaign. Regardless of the backlash his son Donald Trump Jr. faces in terms of legal matters, his resolve to passionately serve his father is truly noteworthy.

In the aforementioned interview, Trump said while deep in thought, “Nobody has been through what my family has been through.” He then used an example of his daughter’s clothing business to explain the impact of his campaigning and presidency, “Ivanka had a successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really - she closed it up.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Even though Trump would prefer to have his children in his administration like the last time, he’s still a very doting father and family man. Furthermore, he does want to protect and continue to nurture his family to facilitate a peaceful life for them. Trump’s children are yet to issue an official comment on the matter.

